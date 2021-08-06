Taiwan’s medical device company challenges the limit of science, launching the most expensive collagen in the contemporary market.

Collagen is the main structural protein in the extracellular matrix found in the body's various connective tissues. As the main component of connective tissue, it is the most abundant protein in mammals, making up 35% of the whole-body protein content. Collagen can support the tissues and keep the skin elastic, However, with human growth and the influence of the external environment, one's collagen will age, and then wrinkles will appear on the skin. There are 28 different types of collagens have been discovered by now. More than 90% of the collagen in the human body is Type I Collagen, and the main collagen component of cartilage is Type II Collagen.

MAXI Collagen is produced by an exclusive patented dual-enzymatic hydrolysis technology with special endopeptidase and exopeptidase. Multiple factors are monitored and controlled to increase cleave peptide bonds effective within proteins by long term hydrolysis and to improve productivity of small molecule tripeptide. In addition, comparing MAXI Collagen with other tripeptide products by the collagen peptide detection method, the content of small molecule peptides (<500 Da) is up to 70% which is much higher than other tripeptide products on the market. It's a great improvement in science. Above all, MAXI Collagen contains nine functional peptides by spectrometer sequencing data analysis. It can nourish the body's collagen structure; moreover, it acts as an initiating factor for repairing and maximize the use of efficiency.

It has been confirmed by human clinical trials that using 5 grams of MAXI Collagen product for 7 consecutive days can increase the density of skin collagen up to 13%, and increase 7.8% skin moisture content, while reducing 10.4% skin wrinkles. The skin-beautifying effect and speed are significantly better than other types of collagen. Maxigen Biotech Inc. has launched a highly concentrated tripeptide product — MAXI Collagen with an FDA class manufacture by applying scientific methods, which has reached scientific breakthrough. Consumers can experience the natural beauty from the most premium and expensive collagen in just 7 days.

