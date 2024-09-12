Taiwan's MIRDC Triumphs Again at the Prestigious R&D 100 Awards

KAOHSIUNG, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the support of the government, MIRDC has won the prestigious R&D 100 Awards for six consecutive years, and has successfully applied these innovations to enterprises. This year, MIRDC has received recognition from the R&D 100 Awards for its groundbreaking "Enduring-High-Efficiency Combustion System for Industrial Furnace" (EHE Combustion System).

Yung-Hsiang Lai, President of MIRDC (fourth from right) and Director Heng-Yu Lin (fourth from left) with the technical team. 2024 R&D 100 Awards - MIRDC's Award-Winning Technology: "Enduring-High-Efficiency Combustion System for Industrial Furnace" (EHE Combustion System).

Leveraging the IntelliBurn technology, the combustion system addresses a pervasive challenge in self-preheated burners: material degradation and carbon accumulation due to thermal shock post-factory, ultimately diminishing energy-saving efficiency. Through the IntelliBurn algorithm, which dynamically adjusts air-fuel ratios and synchronizes operational modes, the system enhances the performance of industrial furnaces. The results are noteworthy: a waste heat recovery rate of 72%, temperature uniformity within ±3°C, and energy savings of up to 25%, while sustaining heat exchanger efficiency above 95% post-production.

Yung-Hsiang Lai, the President of MIRDC, emphasized the organization's commitment to helping manufacturers achieve energy savings and carbon reduction, all while maintaining exacting standards of temperature uniformity. MIRDC has successfully integrated a sophisticated annealing furnace from Ying Chien Co. into its operations, which is renowned for preventing deformation and ensuring utmost precision for premium market products. Additionally, in collaboration with Taiwell Aluminum Corp., a leading producer of 100,000 tons of aluminum sheet per year, MIRDC has optimized the heat treatment of 190-ton aluminum slabs, achieving a significant reduction of 270 tons in annual carbon emissions from a single furnace. With the progressive introduction of multiple advanced furnaces, the expected reduction in carbon emissions is substantial. Moving forward, MIRDC is committed to further refining its technologies and expanding their application across diverse industrial sectors in Taiwan.

SOURCE Metal Industries Research and Development Centre (MIRDC)