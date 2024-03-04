Taiwan's Open RAN and Private Network Supply Chain Suppliers' Perspective on B5G (Beyond 5G) Technology

DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "B5G Technology Outlook: Perspectives from Taiwan's Open RAN and Private Network Supply Chain Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report summarizes the findings from questionnaire surveys and in-depth interviews with Taiwanese companies. The goal is to comprehend their perspectives on B5G technology outlook. The surveyed companies include telecom operators, equipment suppliers, system integrators, and testing companies.

As the network communication industry gradually transitions into the Beyond 5G (B5G) era, technologies such as Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) and non-terrestrial networks are considered pivotal, linking to the future 6G generation. Consequently, global stakeholders are actively developing related key technologies and markets in response to this transformative shift.

Taiwanese network communication telecom suppliers also have embarked on the development of Open RAN technology and the private 5G network market during the 5G era.



Key Topics Covered:



1. B5G Technology Trends and Industry Chain Development

1.1 Standardization of 5G-Advanced in 3GPP

1.2 5G Open RAN and Private Network Industry Trends and Taiwanese Players' Engagement



2. B5G Technology Development Trends and Taiwan Suppliers' Market Engagement

2.1 Survey Methodology

2.1.1 Online Surveys and In-Depth Interviews

2.1.2 Survey Content Planning

2.2 Taiwan Companies' Engagement and Outlook for Open RAN Public and Private Network Markets

2.2.1 Supply of Open RAN Equipment for Public and Private Networks

2.2.2 Perspectives on the Future of Open RAN Public and Private Network Markets

2.2.3 Favorability towards Open RAN Private Networks

2.3 Favorability and Market Assessment of Key B5G Technologies

2.3.1 Favorability towards High-Performance and Energy-Efficient B5G Hardware Technologies

2.3.2 Favorability towards Key B5G Software Technologies

2.3.3 Favorability towards Key B5G Application Services



3. The Analyst's Persepctive



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ADLink

Advantech

Alpha

Arcadian

Askey

Atayalan

Auden Techno

AWS

Chunghwa System Integration

Chunghwa Telecom

Compal

D-Link

FET

FHnet

Foxconn

G Reigns

Gemtek

HTC

HwaCom Systems

LEO Systems

Lions

LiteOn

MediaTek

Microelectronics Technology Inc.

MitraStar

Nokia

NTT DoCoMo

Nvidia

Pegatron

QCT

Qualcomm

Quanta

Samsung

Saviah

Sercomm

Taiwan Mobile

Telefonica

TMYTEK

Transnet Tech

Vodafone

Wave-In Communication

Winc

Wistron

Wiwynn

ZyXEL

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1no0y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets