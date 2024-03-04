Taiwan's Open RAN and Private Network Supply Chain Suppliers' Perspective on B5G (Beyond 5G) Technology

DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "B5G Technology Outlook: Perspectives from Taiwan's Open RAN and Private Network Supply Chain Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report summarizes the findings from questionnaire surveys and in-depth interviews with Taiwanese companies. The goal is to comprehend their perspectives on B5G technology outlook. The surveyed companies include telecom operators, equipment suppliers, system integrators, and testing companies.

As the network communication industry gradually transitions into the Beyond 5G (B5G) era, technologies such as Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) and non-terrestrial networks are considered pivotal, linking to the future 6G generation. Consequently, global stakeholders are actively developing related key technologies and markets in response to this transformative shift.

Taiwanese network communication telecom suppliers also have embarked on the development of Open RAN technology and the private 5G network market during the 5G era. 

Key Topics Covered:

1. B5G Technology Trends and Industry Chain Development
1.1 Standardization of 5G-Advanced in 3GPP
1.2 5G Open RAN and Private Network Industry Trends and Taiwanese Players' Engagement

2. B5G Technology Development Trends and Taiwan Suppliers' Market Engagement
2.1 Survey Methodology
2.1.1 Online Surveys and In-Depth Interviews
2.1.2 Survey Content Planning
2.2 Taiwan Companies' Engagement and Outlook for Open RAN Public and Private Network Markets
2.2.1 Supply of Open RAN Equipment for Public and Private Networks
2.2.2 Perspectives on the Future of Open RAN Public and Private Network Markets
2.2.3 Favorability towards Open RAN Private Networks
2.3 Favorability and Market Assessment of Key B5G Technologies
2.3.1 Favorability towards High-Performance and Energy-Efficient B5G Hardware Technologies
2.3.2 Favorability towards Key B5G Software Technologies
2.3.3 Favorability towards Key B5G Application Services

3. The Analyst's Persepctive

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • ADLink
  • Advantech
  • Alpha
  • Arcadian
  • Askey
  • Atayalan
  • Auden Techno
  • AWS
  • Chunghwa System Integration
  • Chunghwa Telecom
  • Compal
  • D-Link
  • FET
  • FHnet
  • Foxconn
  • G Reigns
  • Gemtek
  • HTC
  • HwaCom Systems
  • LEO Systems
  • Lions
  • LiteOn
  • MediaTek
  • Microelectronics Technology Inc.
  • MitraStar
  • Nokia
  • NTT DoCoMo
  • Nvidia
  • Pegatron
  • QCT
  • Qualcomm
  • Quanta
  • Samsung
  • Saviah
  • Sercomm
  • Taiwan Mobile
  • Telefonica
  • TMYTEK
  • Transnet Tech
  • Vodafone
  • Wave-In Communication
  • Winc
  • Wistron
  • Wiwynn
  • ZyXEL

