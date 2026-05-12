TAIYO YUDEN Launches New Metal Power Inductors Combining Advanced Performance with a Smaller Size

Enhancing the Performance of Wearable Devices and Smartphones

TOKYO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. has commenced the mass production of nine new multilayer metal power inductors in its MCOIL™ LSCN series, available in four sizes. The new lineup includes the "LSCND0805FET1R2MJ" (0.8 x 0.45 x 0.65 mm) and the "LSCND1008HKT1R5MF" (1.0 x 0.8 x 0.80 mm).

These power inductors are designed for use as choke coils in the power supply circuits of smartphones and wearable devices, including smartwatches and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones (Note 1).

TAIYTO YUDEN MCOIL™ LSCN series

Compared to TAIYO YUDEN's previous smallest multilayer metal power inductor (1.0 x 0.5 x 0.33 mm), the "LSCND0805FET1R2MJ" offers a footprint reduction of approximately 30%. The new "LSCND1008HKT1R5MF" (1.0 x 0.8 x 0.80 mm, nominal inductance 1.5 μH, saturation current 1.2 A) delivers a footprint approximately 40% smaller than the previous "LSCNB1210EKT1R5MB" (1.25 x 1.05 x 0.5 mm, nominal inductance 1.5 μH, saturation current 1.2 A) while maintaining equivalent performance. These products combine excellent DC saturation characteristics with a significantly reduced footprint.

Mass production began in April 2026 at TAIYO YUDEN's subsidiary, WAKAYAMA TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. (Hidaka-gun, Wakayama Prefecture). Samples are available at 50 yen per unit.

Wearable devices must be small and high-performance while supporting extended operating times. TWS earphones in particular are seeing growing demand for multifunctionality, including noise-cancellation, high-resolution audio compatibility, and advanced sensors for wear detection and location tracking. Smartphone performance is likewise advancing rapidly, driven by AI applications for image and video editing and real-time speech translation. These technological advancements require greater power efficiency to extend battery life within increasingly constrained internal space.

Consequently, power supply circuits are required to achieve both small size and high efficiency, requiring power inductors with small case sizes that can handle high currents. To address this need, TAIYO YUDEN has expanded the MCOIL™ LSCN series, utilizing metallic magnetic materials with superior DC saturation characteristics to enable further miniaturization. In response to market demands, TAIYO YUDEN will continue to refine its product lineup to deliver higher performance, greater reliability, and smaller form factors.

Application

For use as choke coils in the power supply circuits of wearable devices, such as smart watches and TWS earphones, and smartphones.

Characteristics

Part number Size

(L x W)

[mm] H

[mm]

max. Nominal inductance

[μH] Inductance tolerance

[%] Rated current*3 [A] max. DC resistance [Ω] max. Saturation current

Idc1*1 Temperature rise current Idc2*2 LSCND0805FET1R2MJ 0.8x0.45 0.65 1.20 ±20% 0.65 0.65 0.615 LSCND1008HKTR15MF 1.0x0.8 0.8 0.15 ±20% 3.8 3.8 0.028 LSCND1008HKTR22MF 1.0x0.8 0.8 0.22 ±20% 3.5 3.0 0.044 LSCND1008HKTR47MF 1.0x0.8 0.8 0.47 ±20% 3.4 2.0 0.100 LSCND1008HKT1R0MF 1.0x0.8 0.8 1.00 ±20% 1.4 1.4 0.145 LSCND1008HKT1R5MF 1.0x0.8 0.8 1.50 ±20% 1.2 1.2 0.236 LSCND1608FETR10MB 1.6x0.8 0.65 0.10 ±20% 7.9 4.8 0.022 LSCND1608FETR22MB 1.6x0.8 0.65 0.22 ±20% 5.3 3.5 0.040 LSCND2012FET1R0MC 2.0x1.2 0.65 1.00 ±20% 2.4 2.1 0.086 *1 The saturation current value (Idc1) is the DC current value having inductance decrease down to 30%. (at 20°C) *2 The temperature rise current value (Idc2) is the DC current value having temperature increase up to 40°C. (at 20°C) *3 The rated current is the DC current value that satisfies both of current value saturation current value and temperature rise current value.

For the detailed product lineup, refer to TAIYO YUDEN's Web site: https://ds.yuden.co.jp/TYCOMPAS/ut/specificationSearcher?cid=L&u=M&pn=LSCND

Glossary

(Note 1) TWS (True Wireless Stereo, fully wireless earphones)

A type of arphones that connects to a playback device via Bluetooth® technology. Unlike traditional wireless headphones, the left and right units are not connected by a cable and operate as completely independent components. They are also commonly referred to as "fully wireless" earphones.

* "MCOIL" is a registered trademark or a trademark of TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. in Japan and other countries.

* The names of series noted in the text are excerpted from part numbers that indicate the types and characteristics of the products, and therefore are neither product names nor trademarks.

SOURCE TAIYO YUDEN (U.S.A.) INC