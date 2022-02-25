TAIYO YUDEN Partners with TTI to Support Growing Customer Base

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAIYO YUDEN (U.S.A.) INC. (TAIYO YUDEN) has partnered with TTI., Inc. (TTI), a leading global electronic components distributor, to promote and support TAIYO YUDEN's products. TTI will enable TAIYO YUDEN to extend its reach and impact sectors such as automotive and electrifications, communication infrastructures, other industrial applications and beyond.

The agreement helps TAIYO YUDEN strengthen partnerships with existing customers, while enhancing its sales channels to expand into other markets, enabling companies from a wide array of industries to accelerate development of electronic devices. TAIYO YUDEN will continue offering its innovative product line to customers, including its high-end and high-reliability capacitors and inductors, as well as its RF devices and power storage devices. TTI's extensive experience in distribution and vast array of logistic services will further bolster TAIYO YUDEN's supply chain for customers.

Joe Wilkinson, CFO/VP of Operations, TAIYO YUDEN (U.S.A.) INC. commented "TAIYO YUDEN is pleased to add TTI to our authorized distribution network, a global leader in I,P&E sales, TTI provides TAIYO YUDEN with the opportunity to reach more customers in the Americas. TTI's focus on passive products will deliver great benefits to TAIYO YUDEN and our customers." In addition, Don Akery, President TTI Americas, said "TTI is honored to enter into a definitive agreement as an authorized distributor with TAIYO YUDEN." Jeff Ray, TTI Vice President of Product & Supplier Marketing, commented "I'm very excited for TTI's sales force to have access to the TAIYO YUDEN product portfolio. The addition of TAIYO YUDEN's technology will be a tremendous asset to TTI as we continue to build our board level Mobility business here in the Americas. Applications ranging from EV charging, to drivetrain electrification as well as safety and infotainment applications are all perfect for the TAIYO YUDEN product set."

TAIYO YUDEN will continue developing electronic components that promote the evolution of electronics equipment, as well as ensure timely supply to our customers.

About TTI

TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of electronic components. Founded in 1971, the emphasis on a broad and deep product portfolio, available-to-sell inventory and sophisticated supply chain programs has established TTI as a distributor of choice to manufacturers in the industrial, defense, aerospace, transportation, medical and communications sectors worldwide. TTI and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the TTI Family of Specialists, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics and the Exponential Technology Group employ over 7,300 people in more than 136 locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information about TTI, visit www.tti.com

About TAIYO YUDEN

Since TAIYO YUDEN's inception, we have achieved growth by undertaking the research, development, manufacture, and sales of various types of electronic components. Our product lineup includes capacitors, as well as inductors and Film Bulk Acoustic Resonator (FBAR)/Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) devices.

