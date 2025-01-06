TAIYO YUDEN Realizes a Metal Power Inductor as Thin as 0.33 mm

Small in size and thickness contributing to the miniaturization and thickness reduction of electronic devices such as smartphone

TOKYO, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. has begun mass production of a new metal power inductor MCOIL™ LSCN series of multilayer metal power inductors, the "LSCND1005CCTR47MH" (1.0 x 0.5 x 0.33 mm; maximum height shown).

This power inductor is for use as choke coils in the power supply circuits of wearable devices, such as smartphones, AR/VR glasses, TWS devices, and smart watches. The "LSCND1005CCTR47MH" is 40% lower in height than our previous product, the "LSCNB1005EETR47MB" (1.0 x 0.5 x 0.55 mm), and realizes a metal power inductor as thin as 0.33 mm. This will contribute to the miniaturization and thickness reduction of cutting-edge electronic devices.

Mass production of this products began at our subsidiary, WAKAYAMA TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. (Inami-cho, Hidaka-gun, Wakayama Prefecture), in December 2024. Samples are available for 50 yen per unit.

Technology Background

As smartphones, AR/VR glasses, and wearable devices are equipped with higher-performance processors, more sensors, multiple cameras, and higher-capacity batteries for sophistication, electronic components used in them need to be smaller and thinner.

In particular, smartphones are requiring thinner electronic components, due to the trend towards foldable devices that combine large screens and smaller sizes, as well as the adoption of multi-layered circuit boards. On the other hand, wearable devices, such as AR/VR glasses, TWS devices, and smart watches, require smaller, lighter, and thinner components to achieve a thin profile and comfortable fit.

To address these needs, TAIYO YUDEN has been expanding its lineup in the MCOIL™ LSCN series of multilayer metal power inductors which use metallic magnetic materials with high DC saturation characteristics, and provide superior characteristics for achieving miniaturization and thinness. With our latest upgrade, we have commercialized the "LSCND1005CCTR47MH," which achieves a thickness of 0.33 mm for a metal power inductor by utilizing the strengths of our multilayer process technology.

This product will be on display at CES 2025, which takes place from January 7, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.

In response to market needs, we will continue to expand and improve our product lineup with higher performance and reliability.

■ Application

For use as choke coils for power supply circuits in wearable devices such as smartphones, AR/VR glasses, TWS devices, and smart watches.

■ Characteristics

Part number Size

(LxW)

[mm] H

[mm]

max. Nominal

inductance

[μH] Inductance

tolerance

[%] Rated current*3 [A] max. DC

resistance

[mΩ] max. Saturation

current

Idc1*1 Temperature

rise current

Idc2*2 LSCND1005CCTR47MH 1.0x0.5 0.33 0.47 ±20％ 1.4 0.8 345

*1 The saturation current value (Idc1) is the DC current value having inductance decrease down to 30%. (at 20℃)

*2 The temperature rise current value（Idc2) is the DC current value having temperature increase up to 40℃. (at 20℃)

*3 The rated current value is following either Idc1(max) or Idc2(max), which is the lower one.

For the detailed product lineup, refer to TAIYO YUDEN's Web site:

https://ds.yuden.co.jp/TYCOMPAS/ut/detail?pn=LSCND1005CCTR47MH&u=M

* "MCOIL" is a registered trademark or a trademark of TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. in Japan and other countries.

* The names of series noted in the text are excerpted from part numbers that indicate the types and characteristics of the products, and therefore are neither product names nor trademarks.

SOURCE TAIYO YUDEN (U.S.A.) INC.