The No. 1 chili lime seasoning and No. 1 mayonnaise brand in the US announced a new collaboration, bringing a flavor-filled dressing to the market.

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tajín, the No. 1 chili lime seasoning in the United States*, has partnered with the No. 1 mayonnaise brand in the nation, Hellmann's, to introduce Hellmann's new Chili Lime Mayonnaise Dressing, made with Tajín Clásico seasoning. The new creamy condiment features Tajín Clásico seasoning, a blend of chili peppers, lime, and sea salt – offering mild heat and a hint of zesty lime.

Tajín and Hellmann’s Join Forces On Hellmann’s Chili Lime Mayonnaise Dressing, Made With Tajín Clásico Seasoning

Tajín's unique flavor and Hellmann's iconic taste are coming together to add an exciting spin to your favorite dishes in endless delicious ways. These two beloved brands are uniting to bring a burst of flavor to your meals.

"There are thousands of ways to enhance the flavors of your favorite foods with the unique taste of Tajín," Haydee Fernández, Director of Alliances for Tajín USA International, said. "We are so excited to partner with an iconic American brand to prove this. Through our partnership with Hellmann's, we are offering consumers endless ways to enjoy their culinary creations with Tajín."

Fans of both iconic brands can experience the new chili lime mayonnaise, made with Tajín, in a variety of recipes, most notably: Mexican street corn (or elote), avocado toast, tacos, salmon, grain bowl, lunch sandwiches, and wraps. The fusion of flavors doesn't stop there – the new chili lime mayonnaise is sure to be summer's hottest grill accessory all summer long:

Smear on buns for classic burgers

As a dip for fries

Stir into tuna, chicken, or egg salad

Spread on a BLT sandwich or wrap

Tajín's seasoning adds additional flavor to Hellmann's tried-and-true ingredients to provide a new spin on original recipes for all to enjoy.

Hellmann's Chili Lime Mayonnaise Dressing, made with Tajín is available at grocery stores nationwide for the suggested retail value of $4.49. To find more recipe ideas, visit www.tajin.com.

To learn the latest on Tajín, visit Tajin.com and follow Tajín on all social channels at @TajinUSA.

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín is a Mexican-owned company and market leader in both Mexico and the United States in the chili powder category, in addition to being one of the most important brands in producing and commercializing products derived from chili worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajín was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States and Tajín International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006. For more information, visit www.tajin.com.

About Hellmann's

Hellmann's is committed to helping people enjoy great tasting food for the simple pleasure it is, without worry or waste. For over a century, the condiment manufacturing brand has helped people turn even the simplest ingredients into delicious meals. Hellmann's believes in the power of taste, because when food tastes good, less of it gets wasted. This belief has driven Hellmann's to be a force for positive behavior change around household food waste. Hellmann's partnered with experts to conduct one of the longest and largest consumer behavior studies on household food waste working with 2,000 families in the US and Canada. Hellmann's will continue to champion household food waste reduction through its "Make Taste Not Waste" campaigns. For more information, visit www.hellmanns.com.

SOURCE Tajín USA