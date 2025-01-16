Take a Hike With New Forever Stamps Featuring the Appalachian Trail

What: The U.S. Postal Service will release stamps honoring the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, which offers nearly 2,200 miles of unspoiled nature to the millions who hike it each year. Within easy reach of large East Coast metropolitan areas, the Appalachian Trail — often called the AT — provides peace, beauty and a break from the stresses of modern life.





The pane of 15 Forever stamps is arranged in five horizontal rows of three stamps featuring scenic images taken along the trail, which spans 14 states from Maine to Georgia.





Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the pane using existing photographs.





The first-day-of-issue event for The Appalachian Trail stamps is free and open to the public. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #AppalachianTrailStamps.



Who: The honorable Daniel Tangherlini, member of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors.



When: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET



Where: Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge

418 Amicalola Falls Road

Dawsonville, GA 30534



RSVP: Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/appalachiantrailstamps.



Background: The Postal Service celebrates new Forever stamps featuring images of the Appalachian Trail. The trail, also known as the AT, was established on the notion that in the increasingly hectic and industrialized world, it is physically and spiritually restorative for an individual to ramble, one step at a time, through unspoiled nature.



Postal Products: Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, First Day of Issue Ceremonies and stamp inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com.





