U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors To Meet on Nov. 14

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors will meet Friday, Nov. 14, in an open session at Postal Service headquarters, 475 L'Enfant Plaza SW, in Washington, DC. The public is welcome to attend the meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. ET in the Benjamin Franklin Room.

A public comment period will begin immediately following the adjournment of the open session. During this period, members of the public present at the meeting may comment on any item or subject listed on the agenda for the open session. Registration of speakers at the public comment period is required. Speakers must register online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bog-11-14-2025. Each registered speaker will be allowed 2 minutes for comment. Registration to speak during the public comment period shall end on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 9 a.m. ET.

Individuals who submit written comments in advance will have their comments read into the record. These submissions must relate to one or more items or subjects listed on the open session agenda. The Postal Service reserves the right to exclude written submissions that do not pertain to items listed on the agenda as required. Additionally, the Postal Service reserves the right to exclude submissions for inappropriate content or language. Written comments must be received by Monday, Nov. 10. Comments may be emailed or mailed to the Office of the Board of Governors:

Email: [email protected]

Mail: Office of the Board of Governors

USPS Headquarters

475 L'Enfant Plaza SW

Washington, DC 20260-0004

Participation in the public comment period is governed by 39 C.F.R. 232.1(n).

The board's expected agenda is:

Call to order and opening remarks from the chairwoman



Remarks from the postmaster general and CEO



Approval of the meeting minutes



Election of the chairman



Election of the vice chairman



Committee reports



Financial matters Fiscal year (FY) 2025 annual financial report FY 2025 10-K and financial statements FY 2025 Annual Report to Congress FY 2026 Integrated Financial Plan and liquidity outlook Authorization to borrow money and issue obligations FY 2027 Congressional Reimbursement request Annual service performance report



Approval of the tentative agenda for the Feb. 5 open meeting



Adjournment

Public comments

Open session meetings of the USPS Board of Governors are available on live audio webcasts at https://about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/#sessions. Three hours after the conclusion of the open session meeting, a recorded audio file will be available for listening. In compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the audio webcast will be open-captioned.

Please Note:

The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 169 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter;Facebook; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads; and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: David Walton

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service