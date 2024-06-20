Take A Shot of Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil To Experience Incredible Health Benefits

A Polyphenol-Rich Supercharged Olive Oil For Optimal Wellness

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive oil has been used for thousands of years, but its incredible health benefits have only recently been recognized. Dr. Steven Gundry, a world-renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and regenerative medicine practitioner, also strongly advocates for daily olive oil intake due to its high polyphenol content. He highlights these top benefits of taking a daily shot of olive oil:

Supports heart health and improves blood flow*

Supports cognitive function and brain health*

Helps promote softer, more hydrated skin.*

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil is a strong and tasty olive oil infused with hydroxytyrosol, a naturally occurring polyphenol renowned for its exceptional ability to combat free radicals in the body. With an extraordinary concentration of hydroxytyrosol, boasting up to 30 times more than regular olive oils, and fortified with potent antioxidant properties, Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil delivers a wide array of benefits that surpass those found in conventional olive oil.

To help maximize these benefits, Dr. Gundry recommends using olive oils high in polyphenol content, such as the Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil™ . This revolutionary olive oil is made from uniquely potent Moroccan olive trees, offering optimum health benefits and flavor. It is crafted with up to 30 times more hydroxytyrosol polyphenols than many conventional olive oils, making it the ultimate health booster.*

What is Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil is a robust and delicious olive oil crafted for maximum health benefits. Sourced from uniquely powerful olive trees in Morocco, this olive oil contains hydroxytyrosol, a naturally occurring polyphenol that supports overall health.

Thanks to its high polyphenol content, Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil has a distinct, robust flavor, unlike other olive oils. This supercharged olive oil is rich in healthy fats and polyphenols, helping promote heart health, muscle strength, and increased energy.*

You can easily incorporate Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil into your diet by taking it straight or adding it to your favorite foods. Whether you use it for baking, dressing salads, or following Dr. Steven Gundry's recommendation of taking a shot daily, it can offer numerous health benefits. Regular use can support a slim, healthy physique, comfortable joints and muscles, heart health and blood flow, and even softer skin.*

Where to Purchase Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil can be purchased on the Gundry MD website for $49.95 with a 90-day purchase-price guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, sustained energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3 , and MCT Wellness™ . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons Currently, he's the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara, California where he's spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free Diet. His new book Gut Check provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies, and their microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

