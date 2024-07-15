Take Advantage Of Up to 43% Off in Savings On Tineco's Innovative Cleaning Solutions This Amazon Prime Day

Check out Tineco's Can't-Miss Prime Day Offers on July 16 and 17

SEATTLE, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a global leader in intelligent home appliances with an emphasis on innovative floor care solutions, is excited to unveil its much-awaited Amazon Prime Day deals. During the event, customers can take advantage of incredible discounts on Tineco's top-rated vacuums and floor washers known for their powerful performance and intelligent features that streamline household chores.

Check out Tineco's Cant-Miss Prime Day Offers on July 16 and 17 Tineco Carpet One Cruiser Pre-Order

On July 16 and July 17, Tineco is offering up to 42% off its smart problem-solvers equipped with the brand's proprietary iLoop Smart Technology, which automatically detects dirt or debris and adjusts the vacuum's suction power, or floor washer's suction power and water flow, in real-time to deliver exceptional cleaning results and extended runtimes. Designed for ultimate convenience, all smart models also contain a full-color interactive screen with an iLoop ring that shifts from red to blue, indicating when floors are clean, and displays real-time status updates. Featured sale products include:

FLOOR WASHERS

Tineco Floor One S7 Pro: 39% Off (Originally: $799.00 // Sale Price: $489.00)

The Floor One S7 Pro delivers an optimized cleaning experience with advanced engineering features such as a SmoothPower self-propulsion system, a novel dual-edge cleaning roller, and a balanced-pressure water flow system. With 40 minutes of runtime, users can easily conquer full-home cleaning with ultimate ease. A self-cleaning system makes maintenance effortless as it deep-cleans the brush roller and tube, followed by centrifugal drying to effectively remove water.

NEW Tineco Floor One Stretch S6: 30% Off (Originally: $599.00 // Sale Price: $419.00)

The Floor One Stretch S6 sets itself apart with its exceptional maneuverability thanks to its 180° tilting design. When lying flat, the Stretch S6 attains a height of just 5.1 inches, allowing it to easily slip under furniture. Plus, it reaches 0.20 inches from walls or baseboards, leaving no area uncleaned. Its one-click FlashDry Self-Cleaning System eliminates the hassle of manual cleaning, and the long-lasting runtime of up to 40 minutes will cover both visible floors and hidden corners in one go without interruption.

Tineco Floor One S5 Blue: 42% Off (Originally: $499.99 // Sale Price: $289.00)

The Floor One S5 can easily tackle both wet and dry messes, leaving floors dry and spotless in minutes. Cordless, powerful, and primed for efficient and time-saving cleaning, its exclusive roller ensures thorough cleaning along baseboards and tight corners, while the expanded water tank and dual-tank system enable uninterrupted cleaning of up to 35 minutes with a constant supply of clean water.

CORDLESS VACUUMS

Tineco Pure One Station Furfree: 30% Off (Originally: $799.00 // Sale Price: $559.00)

As the world's smartest self-cleaning station vacuum, the Pure One Station's OmniHub neatly stores the cordless vacuum, recharges, and automatically self-cleans the entire machine, from the brush to the tubes and filters, completely hands-free. Simplifying use, a specially constructed brush effectively targets and traps hairs to eliminate tangling, and the 3-liter reusable dustbin will hold debris and dust for up to 60 days. Ideal for pet owners, an added FurFree Kit easily grooms and removes hair without harming the pet's skin.

Tineco Pure One S11: 43% Off (Originally: $349.90 // Sale Price: $199.90)

Lightweight and versatile, the Pure One S11 cordless stick vacuum delivers ultra-quiet, strong suction for carpets and hard floors—up to 130W in Max mode—which is five times more powerful than ordinary DC motor vacuum cleaners. It is perfect for uninterrupted whole-house cleaning with up to 40 minutes of runtime, and the detachable design also allows owners to buy one more battery pack if needed.

For shoppers seeking a carpet-cleaning solution, Tineco additionally unveiled the Carpet One Cruiser, an extension of its Carpet One series. Available for pre-order on Tineco.com and retailing for $699.99, the Carpet One Cruiser offers an ultra-easy-to-use experience, powerful cleaning performance, and a 167°F high-temp PowerDry function that significantly accelerates the carpet's drying time.

Visit Tineco's Amazon shop to cash on the exclusive two-day Prime Day deals. To learn more about Tineco, please visit us.tineco.com.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, visit us.tineco.com.

SOURCE TINECO