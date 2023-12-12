Take an AI-powered tour of Santa's $1.18M North Pole cabin on Zillow

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's an all-new, interactive way to tour Santa's House on Zillow®. Starting today, families can take a virtual 3D tour of the Clauses' North Pole cabin and explore every charming corner using a floor plan generated by artificial intelligence (AI). They'll also find bigger, high-resolution photos of never-before-seen spaces, such as Santa's mailroom and gift-wrapping suite, organized room by room.

Santa's House on Zillow

Santa added more fun this year with a virtual treasure hunt, hiding more than a dozen holiday items throughout his cozy cabin. Mistletoe, fruitcake and 15 other traditional trimmings are now hidden within the 3D Home tour. The Clauses are also unveiling a few festive upgrades to their cabin, including a custom elf door, a naughty-or-nice detector and a hot cocoa bar. 

"Rest assured, Santa is not selling his beloved home," said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow's home trends expert. "The Clauses wanted to spread joy this holiday season by adding new photos and virtual experiences to their home details page on Zillow. This immersive technology makes it easy to imagine the spicy, sugary scent of gingerbread fresh out of Santa's cookie-baking oven, the nostalgic sounds of classic Christmas carols crackling on the record player and the comfort of sliding into a pair of well-worn slippers warmed by the fire." 

The Clauses first claimed their home on Zillow in 2016. Santa's House has since become a high-tech holiday tradition, with more than 3 million views and counting. It is one of Zillow's most visited off-market homes. 

Santa's House is now worth $1.18M, up more than 2% since last Christmas. Zillow first calculated a special Zestimate® for Santa's one-of-a-kind property by using comparable homes in remote locations and adding a Santa premium. 

This interactive version of Santa's House was created with Listing Showcase from Zillow's ShowingTime+SM brand. It is the same technology sellers and agents can use to highlight a for-sale home's best features and make it stand out on Zillow. Listing Showcase will be available nationwide early next year.

Listing Showcase uses AI to select scrolling images based on what home shoppers want to see. AI then organizes and matches the photos to their corresponding rooms, and embeds those images into a clickable floor plan so home shoppers know exactly where each photo was taken. 

This technology gives visitors to Santa's House a much better sense of its layout and an easier way to navigate the cabin remotely without a trek to the North Pole. It gives true believers an enchanting yet realistic look inside the Clauses' magical world. 

