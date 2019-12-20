Take An Unforgettable Tour Of The Solar System In Touch The Stars 3D

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Science Center will take guests on a tour of the solar system alongside pioneering robotic probes, landers, and orbiters in Touch the Stars 3D, premiering on January 17, 2020.

Touch the Stars 3D, directed by Luke Ployhar and produced by Afterglow Studios, showcases humanity's exploration of space. Rendered in stunning 8K resolution, the film chronicles the valiant exploration of the solar system by unmanned robotic spacecraft with well-known names like Mariner, Voyager, and Galileo.

According to Ployhar: "Touch the Stars 3D looks at the history of robotic space exploration, how these spacecraft helped us understand the solar system in which we live, and how they prepared us for the next generation of explorers, those that will transform us from a one planet species to an interplanetary species."

"We are pleased to be opening Touch the Stars 3D," said Jeff Rudolph, President of the California Science Center. "The film covers the history of robotic space exploration, serving as the perfect complement for guests who visit us to see Space Shuttle Endeavour and our air and space exhibits."

Robotic space exploration has entered another golden age, with a new mission to Mars scheduled next year and the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope scheduled for 2021. Touch the Stars 3D is a timely film certain to enthrall and engage audiences of all ages. It's about where we've been, where we are now, and where we're headed. For more information, visit the Touch the Stars 3D website at TouchtheStarsMovie.com.

After viewing the film, California Science Center guests can visit both the SKETCH Foundation Air and Space Exhibits and Space Shuttle Endeavour in the Samuel Oschin Pavilion. Visitors can explore the unique collection of artifacts and hands-on activities to discover how humans design aircraft, spacecraft and space probes for specific tasks by using our knowledge of the principles of air, space and flight.

About Afterglow Studios



Afterglow Studios, founded by Luke Ployhar in 2007, is an award winning animation and post production studio based in Minneapolis, MN providing cutting edge Visual Effects, Animation, Design and Film Production. After working on several Giant Screen films providing Effects and Post solutions, Afterglow Studios produced the GSCA award-winning film, Space Next with a Release in 2015 and Touch the Stars (February 2019), in partnership with Lockheed Martin. Luke Ployhar, a 20 year veteran of Visual Effects and Computer Graphics, has VFX credits including Minority Report, A.I., and Planet of the Apes.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe-inspiring films.

The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. For recorded information, including IMAX showtimes, call 323.SCIENCE (323.724-3623). IMAX ticket prices range from $6.75 to $8.95. For advance ticket purchases, group rates, or to make reservations for any visiting group of 15 or more (required), call 213.744-2019. Cash only parking is available in the guest lot at Figueroa and 39th/Exposition Park Drive at $12 per car, and $30 for commercial buses or oversize vehicles. Both the Science Center and IMAX Theater are wheelchair accessible. For further information, please visit our website at www.californiasciencecenter.org.

Film Website:



www.touchthestarsmovie.com

Social Media:



Facebook – www.facebook.com/TouchTheStarsMovie



Twitter – www.Twitter.com/TouchStarsMovie

Media contacts:

Paula Wagner | pwagner@cscmail.org

(213) 744-2144

Ari Swan | ariana@boutiquepublicity.com

Risa Chapnick | risa@boutiquepublicity.com

(818) 305-6053

SOURCE California Science Center Foundation

Related Links

www.californiasciencecenter.org

