Take on Game Day with Beef this Tailgating Season

The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand shares recipes to take your pregame menu to the end zone.

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As fans pack the stands and friends and family head over to watch the game, the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, is sharing recipes to make your gameday a success, even if your team doesn't get the W. Whether tailgating at the stadium or hosting at home, every winning gameplan needs a menu that will please a crowd, keep them fueled, and is easy to make so you can spend your day cheering for your favorite team rather than cooking.

Cheeseburger Dip from BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

One sure fire way to get the party started is by bringing out this Cheeseburger Dip. Think queso, but better; this recipe uses lean Ground Beef and combines all the classic burger flavors and toppings into a one dish masterpiece. Cook it in a cast-iron skillet to help hold in the warmth while you tailgate, and you have an easier take on burgers and fries – especially if you serve it with potato chips.

You can't go wrong with sliders on game day – and these BBQ Beef Sliders with Crispy Onions and Pickles from Chef Ryan Clark take it up a notch. Short Rib is braised in your favorite barbeque sauce and then shredded. The braising does take a little time, but it's the perfect recipe to prep the day before. That way, when you're ready for the game, all you have to do is reheat and assemble your sliders.

As the season draws on and game days get colder, this Simple Beef and Brew Chili will score you extra points and keep you warm as you enjoy the game. With just 6 ingredients – ground beef, bell peppers, black beans, diced tomatoes with chilis, beer and chili seasonings – it's a hearty, and easy, meal that gets better the longer it simmers so your guests can enjoy it before, throughout and even after the game.

For more tailgating recipes visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

