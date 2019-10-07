WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Americans embark on family vacations throughout the year. Online marketplaces that connect travelers with people who want to rent out their properties have become a popular alternative to hotels and motels. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) are teaming up on a new campaign urging consumers to "Take Safety With You!"

Fire Safety

Consumers need to know how to stay safe, whether renting a property or providing a home away from home. October 6th-12th is Fire Prevention Week, the perfect time to remind travelers and owners of rental properties about safety features, like smoke alarms, at vacation properties.

Travelers can inquire about several items before they go away and check once they get there:

Smoke alarms should be on every level of the home, outside each sleeping area and inside every bedroom.

Carbon monoxide alarms should be on every level of the home outside sleeping areas.

Have a fire escape plan (two ways out each room).

Make sure there is a fire extinguisher in the home.

Note to host: Make sure to install working smoke and CO alarms as indicated above.

Child Safety

If traveling with small children, follow these tips:

Avoid deadly tip overs, don't let children climb on furniture.

Keep cleaning supplies in a locked cabinet or out of reach of children.

Keep all window cords out of reach of children.

Keep baby's sleep space free from pillows and blankets and use cribs that meet CPSC standards.

Protect children from a deadly gap between the interior and exterior doors of home elevators.

Note to host: Anchor TVs and furniture to the walls and go cordless or eliminate any dangling cords on window coverings. Also, have a qualified elevator inspector examine home elevators for any potential safety hazards.

Pool Safely

If your rental property includes a swimming pool or if you plan to be around water, follow these tips:

Always watch kids in and around the water.

Keep children away from pool drains.

Know how to perform CPR on children and adults.

Make sure kids learn to swim.

Note to host:

Install a fence at least four feet high around the entire perimeter of the pool or spa with self-closing and self- latching gates.

Make sure all pools and spas have drain covers that meet federal standards.

Install an alarm on the door leading from the house to the pool.

Have life-saving equipment such as life rings or reaching poles available for use.

Keep your family safe. Remember, no matter when you travel, Take Safety with You!

Provide a Safe Home Away from Home.

Take Safety With You!

