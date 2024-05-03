Take some time to breathe in May by improving your indoor air quality

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning educates homeowners about poor air quality for Asthma Awareness Month

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since May is Asthma Awareness Month, the air quality experts at Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, say it's a great time to educate homeowners about poor indoor air quality by offering some tips to improve a home's air quality.

"On average, Americans spend about 90% of their time indoors and that means that our indoor air is critical to our health," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "Our home's air can become so polluted with mold, the emissions from cleaning products, our pets' dander and the way we heat our homes that it can make it hard to breathe. We don't think about it often enough, but this month is a great time to check our home's air quality."

Since 1984, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) has declared the month of May as National Asthma Awareness Month. AAFA, the National Lung Association, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies dedicated to lung care and air use the month to educate Americans on the effects of asthma and poor air quality on the lungs.

Petri said that as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) specialists, his technicians are on the front lines of combating poor air quality. He said homeowners can follow these tips to help improve the air they breathe:

Keep the HVAC unit serviced and clean. From regularly changing the air filters to yearly maintenance, keeping a home's ventilation system clean is one of the biggest ways homeowners can ensure their indoor air stays healthy. Homeowners can also add air purifiers to their HVAC system for added pollution control. Dust and vacuum frequently. Ridding the home of dust and other airborne debris with regular cleaning keeps these contaminants from floating through the air. Control the moisture in the home. According to the EPA, the best indoor relative humidity should be between 30% and 50% and should never exceed 60%. Homeowners can add humidifiers and dehumidifiers to get the balance corrected. Homes with too much humidity are breeding grounds for germs and bacteria. Use ventilation fans. Homeowners can reduce air contaminants by running ventilation fans when showering or cooking. These fans direct polluted or humid air to the outside. Have the ductwork cleaned. Mold and dust can build up in a home's ductwork over time. This means that any debris trapped in the ducts will be blown throughout the home when the central heat or air is on. Having the ducts cleaned periodically will keep the air cleaner. Have the home's indoor air tested. Homeowners can call a reputable HVAC company, their local health department or an air pollution control agency to get their home tested. An air quality test identifies biological pollutants, chemical compounds and pollutants created as a by-product of heating or cooking. There are also tests to measure radon and other specific contaminants.

"May is a beautiful month and is one of the best months to be outdoors, but it's also the time when people with asthma and allergies experience the most symptoms," Petri said. "That's why this month is a great time to raise awareness about poor indoor air quality and what you can do to protect you and your family."

