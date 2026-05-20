Take the Trip: KAYAK Summer Travel Report Highlights Smart Ways to Save on Summer Travel

KAYAK data shows travelers prioritizing value, proximity, and flexibility as airfare fluctuates

Nearly half of the most-searched flight destinations for U.S. travelers this summer are trending under $500

NORWALK, Conn., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KAYAK, a leading travel search engine, released its Summer 2026 Travel Report, revealing where Americans are headed this summer, how travel habits are shifting, and where travelers can still find value and book with confidence despite rising prices.

The report shows that while airfare remains unpredictable, Americans are still prioritizing travel and looking for smarter ways to make their summer trip happen. According to new KAYAK data, overall flight interest is up 4% year over year, with domestic travel searches climbing 7% as travelers look to stay a bit closer to home while still making the most of summer. International travel interest also remains strong, particularly for Europe, which continues to rank as the most-searched international region for summer travel.

"Airfares are especially unpredictable this summer, which can make planning trickier, but with some flexibility and the right tools to compare options, travelers can still find affordable ways to get away," said Kayla DeLoache, travel trends expert at KAYAK. "At KAYAK, we want travelers to feel confident they're making smart decisions, whether that means finding a better fare, comparing travel options, or discovering destinations that fit their budget."

Proximity and Value are Driving Summer Travel Trends

Travelers are increasingly gravitating toward destinations that are easier (and often cheaper) to reach, with closer-to-home international escapes seeing some of the biggest spikes in interest year over year.

According to KAYAK data, Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic (+29%) and Santo Domingo (+24%) rank among this summer's fastest-growing destinations, highlighting strong search interest for warm-weather international trips that don't require a long-haul flight or luxury-level budget.

Domestic destinations are also seeing major momentum, with Valparaiso, Florida (+27%) and Asheville, North Carolina (+24%) among the top trending spots this summer. Meanwhile, World Cup host cities are getting a boost as well, with Kansas City (+25%) and San Francisco (+23%) both seeing significant increases in search interest ahead of this year's matches. Even better for travelers, average airfare to all four destinations is currently coming in under $500 roundtrip, making them standout options for travelers looking to maximize value this summer.

Timing Your Trip Could Save Hundreds

Choosing where to go is only part of the equation this summer, when you travel can make just as big of a difference on your wallet. According to KAYAK data, travelers can save up to 9% on domestic flights and approximately 42% on international flights by booking their travel now and flying between mid-August and early September instead of peak summer weeks. Travelers can unlock even more savings by flying midweek or earlier in the day, traveling on the holidays themselves (like July Fourth), or using KAYAK's Flex Dates tool, which helps identify the cheapest days to fly through calendar-based fare comparisons.

Europe Remains the Most-Searched International Region for Summer Travel

Even as travelers look for ways to save, international travel searches remain strong, especially for Europe. London, Paris, Rome, and Madrid all rank among KAYAK's most-searched international destinations this summer, reinforcing Europe's staying power as a top summer region for U.S. travelers.

Meanwhile, nearby destinations such as Toronto, Mexico City, and Cancún continue to offer some of the lowest international airfares, while European cities including Reykjavik, Dublin, Shannon, and Stockholm are still averaging fares below $900. Even for bucket-list destinations, travelers who compare options and stay flexible can still find strong airfare value this summer.

Smart Travel Tools Helping Travelers Stretch Budgets Further

To help travelers navigate rising costs and changing prices, KAYAK offers several tools designed to uncover savings and simplify planning:

Trip Calculator . As gas prices rise at a faster rate than flight prices, KAYAK's trip calculator compares the cost of flying versus driving using real-time airfare and gas price data.

As gas prices rise at a faster rate than flight prices, KAYAK's trip calculator compares the cost of flying versus driving using real-time airfare and gas price data. Price Alerts . In this environment, tracking real-time price changes matters more than trying to predict them. Tools like KAYAK's Price Alerts help travelers monitor fares and act when prices drop or stabilize.

In this environment, tracking real-time price changes matters more than trying to predict them. Tools like KAYAK's Price Alerts help travelers monitor fares and act when prices drop or stabilize. Explore helps travelers discover destinations that fit their budget based on departure airport and travel dates.

helps travelers discover destinations that fit their budget based on departure airport and travel dates. Ask AI allows travelers to search and compare trips conversationally.

"Flexibility, timing, and having the right travel tools can help travelers plan smarter and feel more confident about the value they're getting this summer."

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. Trusted by millions of travelers, the KAYAK app makes travel planning seamless on iOS and Android and we also support business travelers with our corporate travel solution.

Methodology

Full methodology for summer travel trends can be found here.

SOURCE KAYAK