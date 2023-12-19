Take Your Pup for a Day of Play at Two New Dogtopias in Houston

Houston Welcomes the First of Two New Dogtopia Dog Daycare, Overnight & Spa Facilities is Now Open

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog wellness brand, is excited to announce the expansion of their presence in Houston with the opening of two new locations inside the loop. The first facility, located at 1315 Waugh Dr., has been a part of the Houston community for some time and reopened with all new facilities and increased capacity on December 18. The second location, situated at 2311 Washington Ave., is scheduled to open in mid-January. In addition to the three Dogtopias currently open in Houston, the two new locations will offer award-winning daycare, overnight, and spa services to even more dog parents in the area.

Providing personalized care for Houston pups in a fun, enriching, and safe environment, Dogtopia sets the industry standard among dog daycares with its focus on three key benefits: socialization, exercise, and education. Dogtopia allows dogs to enjoy plenty of exercise, play with like-minded dogs, and learn important social skills, all under the supervision of professionally trained Canine Coaches. In keeping safety at the forefront, each of the indoor playrooms includes dogs of similar size and play style and is built with compressed rubber flooring to reduce the impact on pups' paws and joints.

The two new establishments are under the ownership of Amber Woods, a dedicated local entrepreneur with a deep love for dogs. Woods is an existing Dogtopia franchisee, as the owner of Dogtopia of Houston – West Alabama Street and the co-owner of a Soccer Shots Houston, a partnership she has maintained with her husband for 14 years. As their soccer franchise flourished, Amber had a longing for a fresh challenge that would transcend her other full-time commitments. Guided by her lifelong love for animals, Dogtopia naturally emerged as the perfect next step in her entrepreneurial journey. As a Houstonian, Amber saw the increased need for high quality dog daycare services in central Houston. She understood that these new locations would not only facilitate the brand's growth but, providing added convenience for dog parents seeking spacious and sociable environments for their furry companions.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to open these two Dogtopia facilities in Houston, addressing a significant need for dog parents in the area who currently lack a dedicated space for their pets' care," said Woods. "At Dogtopia, we extend the same love and care to our customers' pets as if they were our very own. We can't wait to meet even more furry friends!"

In addition to providing quality care for local pups, Dogtopia also runs the Dogtopia Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission to enable dogs to positively change our world. The Foundation funds programs focused on three worthy causes: service dogs for veterans, therapy dogs for students, and employment initiatives for adults with autism. One hundred percent of funds raised are donated directly to the supported organizations. These two new locations have already raised enough funds to sponsor 4 service dogs for veterans, and they are just getting started. To learn more, visit www.dogtopiafoundation.org.

Dogtopia of Houston – Waugh Drive is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The store is closed for daycare on Sunday, but open for overnight stay drop off and pick up from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information on Dogtopia of Houston – Waugh Drive, call 713-522-8144, or visit https://www.dogtopia.com/houston-waugh-drive/.

Dogtopia of Houston – Washington Ave. is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The store is closed for daycare on Sunday, but open for overnight stay drop off and pick up from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information on Dogtopia of Houston – Washington Ave., call 281-869-8330, or visit https://www.dogtopia.com/houston-washington-ave/.

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind , including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups . For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com .

