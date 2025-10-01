TakeUp Unveils "The AI Hospitality Revolution 2025" Report, Showing How Independent Properties Are Embracing New Tools for Competitive Advantage

Poll of 200 Indie Property Owners Reveals that 74.5% of Properties Using AI Report Positive Results; Guest Communication Leads Adoption

WESTFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TakeUp, a leading AI-powered dynamic pricing platform for independent hospitality properties, today released "The AI Hospitality Revolution 2025," a comprehensive survey of 200 independent property owners and managers who are actively using AI tools in their operations.

Powered by AI survey platform Pollfish, TakeUp gathered responses that reveal an independent hospitality sector that is curious, creative, and eager to embrace technology that saves time, improves guest communication, and drives revenue growth. The research also surfaced challenges — from training staff to maintaining a personal touch — that must be solved to unlock AI's full potential.

"Independent property owners aren't just dipping their toes into AI anymore, they're diving in and using it to win. This research makes it crystal clear: AI is no longer an experiment, it's a competitive edge," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of TakeUp. "The fact that 74% of owners say AI has met or exceeded expectations, and that most are seeing real results in under six months, shuts down the outdated myth that small properties can't succeed with AI."

The Hospitality Revolution 2025 Report revealed that:

Guest Communication Leads AI Adoption: Guest communication and chatbots are the top use of AI (13.35%), followed by marketing and advertising (12.15%) and social media management (11.21%)

Recent but Rapid Adoption: Most properties are early in their AI journey, with 35% using AI for 6-12 months and 31% for 1-2 years, showing rapid recent adoption

Time Savings Drive Initial Interest: Time savings and efficiency were the primary reasons for adoption (19.73%), with cost reduction (13.1%) and competitive advantage (10.12%) also key motivators

Strong ROI Results: Among properties seeing revenue increases from AI, 25.5% report 6-10% growth, with 17.5% seeing 16-20% increases and 17% reporting 11-15% gains

Positive Staff Reception: Staff are generally comfortable with AI tools, with 42% somewhat comfortable and 35.5% very comfortable, dispelling concerns about workforce resistance.

Competitive Necessity: Nearly 70% of respondents say AI adoption is important for staying competitive, with 39% calling it a significant competitive advantage.

The research reveals that while adoption is still relatively new for most properties, the impact has been substantial. Automated guest communications deliver the greatest value (16.7%), followed by marketing campaign optimization (13.8%) and dynamic pricing optimization (12.1%).

The survey revealed interesting contrasts between current practices and future aspirations. While most properties have only been using AI for 1-2 years, they're already planning aggressive expansion. Smart energy management leads future adoption plans (14.3%), followed by guest communication automation (12.9%) and automated marketing campaigns (9.7%).

The data also highlighted what matters most to these owners: maintaining the human touch remains critical, with 74% saying it's extremely or very important that AI solutions feel personal. This has led many to place focus on the area the survey revealed to be the greatest barrier to AI adoption - the need for greater technical expertise (16.3%) and staff training (15.4%).

The full "The AI Hospitality Revolution 2025" report is available for download here.

