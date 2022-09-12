TAKEYA UNVEILS NEW DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN NEW ALBANY, OHIO

The Fast-Growing Hydration Solutions Brand Brings Support Closer To Customers And Retailers In The Heart of Distribution in America

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Takeya USA , the Southern California-based global hydration brand, has opened its brand new 120,000-square-foot distribution center in New Albany, Ohio to support operations and continued company growth.

"Strategically placed in the heart of distribution in the U.S., our new Takeya Distribution Center officially opened on Friday, September 9," said Ken Tran, President and CEO of Takeya USA. "This new facility will be integral in our efforts to improve efficiency for customers and retailers alike. As we forge ahead with our expansive growth, the distribution center is yet another step in building Takeya's future while offering exciting opportunities to our company and employees."

The New Albany distribution center demonstrates both a strategic and sizable investment by the hydration solutions brand to reduce lead times, improve quality, and automate services to better serve key retailers and customers. The Takeya Distribution Center features 8,000 square feet of office space, 23 dock doors, and 65,000 square feet of staging space, playing a pivotal role in Takeya's fast-growing business development. The new hub will also power TakeyaUSA.com and boost the brand's ecommerce line, as well as increase efficiency of deliveries for retailers with nationwide shipping access, and support operations closer to customers.

"Upholding Takeya's mission to be an employees-first company, we're proud that this development has had zero impact on our current employees," Tran continued. "We're thrilled that the facility will not only offer new opportunities for our current workforce, but will also open up 50 jobs to the local community, uniquely positioning us to find fresh talent and expand our incredible team."

Continuing its wide-ranging growth in the global hydration market, Takeya recently unveiled a complete website rebrand and has plans to release an innovative new product line, in addition to its distribution center this year. Further establishing itself as a leader in the industry, Takeya's continued developments will deliver on the brand's mission to inspire, energize, and celebrate fitness enthusiasts everywhere.

