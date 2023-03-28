Taking Users One Step Forward with OPPO Reno8 T 5G's Fresh Dual Micro-Curved Design

Throughout the Reno series, OPPO has always strived to combine innovative technology with stylish design to enhance user experience

Featuring a Dual Micro-Curved Design, the Reno8 T 5G offers an all-new premium look with a 120Hz 3D Curved Screen and 3D back cover

The 6.7-inch large AMOLED display's 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio offers users a more immersive, boundless viewing experience when engaging with any content

DUBAI, UAE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With each generation of Reno series smartphones, OPPO has always searched for unique ways to combine innovative technology with stylish design. On the OPPO Reno8 T 5G, the first feature to attract attention is the Dual Micro-Curved Design, an unprecedented flagship-level 3D curved screen with ultra-thin bezels, together with a custom manufactured 3D back cover.

Reno8 T 5G (PRNewsfoto/OPPO)

Dual Micro-Curved Design: the ultimate balance between comfort and flagship-level performance

The Reno8 T 5G inherits the compact and lightweight design of the Reno series, measuring approximately just 7.7 mm in thickness and weighing only 171 g. Even with its larger battery and enhanced hardware, holding the phone remains completely effortless and feels as comfortable as ever.

On the front of the phone, the incredible flagship-level 120Hz 3D Curved Screen takes the viewing experience a whole step forward in the mid-priced smartphone segment for the first time. The screen features a special micro curve that has been polished to a precise 56-degree angle with an arc height of 1.9 mm. Alongside the 3D curved design, the larger 6.7-inch, punch-hole AMOLED screen offers a more immersive, boundless viewing experience. This is further enhanced by the screen's 93% screen-to-body ratio which presents a practically edge-to-edge screen that is even comparable to some existing flagship smartphone models.

The special micro curves of the screen on its left and ride sides give the phone its smooth, rounded appearance and feel enhancing grip and improve touch accuracy, while the super-narrow bezels on all four sides create a truly expanded viewing experience while watching videos, gaming, or reading content.

On the back of the phone, sleek lines extend from the four micro-curved sides of the 3D back cover to the middle frame, creating an integrated silky-smooth design across the entire body. In order to find the most comfortable curve shape for the back cover, the OPPO design team made precision adjustments to the curves at 60-times magnification, repeatedly tuning the shape until they identified a curve that would fit most naturally in the palm of the hand.

OPPO's exclusive splicing technique adds another visual layer to the 3D back cover

The 3D back cover of the Reno8 T 5G features a distinct hierarchical design that draws attention to three different visual aspects of the phone - the metal decorative base of the Dual Camera Design, the oval panel design surrounding the metal camera decorative base, and the full back cover featuring the stunning OPPO Glow colour finish.

The Dual Camera Design features two camera modules aligned vertically to create a more balanced and concise look. The main 108MP Portrait Camera is housed in the upper module, while the microlens camera, depth camera and flash are found in the lower module. Both camera modules are bonded together by an aluminum alloy metal decorative base that encircles the camera modules at a height 0.2 mm higher than the lenses to protect them from scratches when the phone is placed on a flat surface.

Surrounding the camera area and aluminum base is an oval panel that contrasts against the rest of the back cover material. Special spliced gloss and matte textures have been applied to this oval panel design using an upgraded industry-first, high precision splicing process. To achieve this, a flexible texture mold is first used to carve a 3D texture around the oval area, creating a precisely-controlled deviation of only 0.2 mm between the textures of the two parts. This enables the oval panel design to be mass produced for the first time with this level of balance and layered appearance.

With its fresh stylish Dual Micro-Curved Design, the Reno8 T 5G brings new inspiration to the Reno series thanks to the application of a series of upgraded manufacturing techniques and the integration of more creative and diverse design ideas to the series' iconic matte-sparkling appearance. OPPO will continue to evolve the unique design language of the Reno series to explore more ways in which visual design and technology can be used to enhance the full user experience.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries operated by more than 40,000 dedicated employees, with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

