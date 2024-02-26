TAKIS® ADDS AN INTENSE TWIST TO SNACK LINEUP WITH NEW TAKIS® BUCKIN' RANCH

Brand debuts second non-spicy offering with introduction of ranch-flavored rolled tortilla chips

COPPELL, Texas, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Takis®, the iconic brand known for its intensely good spicy rolled tortilla chip, today announced its debut into the ever-popular Ranch flavor category with its new Takis® Buckin' Ranch.

Guaranteed to take your tastebuds on a wild ride, this latest addition to the Takis® lineup of iconic snacks is packed with zesty and creamy goodness.

Takis® Buckin’ Ranch is now available at retailers nationwide in individual and sharing sizes.

"Our fans spoke and we listened! Ranch ranks third among best-selling tortilla chip flavors, and we're excited to deliver an intense unforgettable snacking experience that is Buckin' Good," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, Senior Marketing Director for Takis®. "Takis® Buckin' Ranch is changing the game for tried-and-true snackers who crave intensity without the heat."

Takis® Buckin' Ranch is now available at retailers nationwide in individual and sharing sizes perfect for on-the-go, gaming, or snacking with friends.  

As part of its continued partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle, all Takis® Buckin' Ranch packaging can be recycled via TerraCycle. To get started, make an account on TerraCycle.com, sign-up for the Takis® Snacks Free Recycling Program, and mail in your Takis® packaging with the prepaid shipping label provided — collectors can even earn donations for schools and nonprofits in the process. Click here.

For more information about Takis® Buckin' Ranch and the brand's growing family of intense snacks, visit https://www.barcel-usa.com/Takis.  

About Takis®

Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in more than 30 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis are no ordinary snacks; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties such as Takis® Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis® Stix, Takis® Waves, Takis® Pop! And Takis® Hot Nuts. Takis snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.barcel-usa.com/Takis

SOURCE Barcel USA

