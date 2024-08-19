TAKIS® AND TERRACYCLE ARE PUTTING A SUSTAINABLE TWIST ON BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON

How the Challenge Works:

Duration : August 19th through November 18th, 2024

: How to Participate : Sign up here, download a free shipping label, and send your Takis ® Snacks packaging to TerraCycle for free

: Sign up here, download a free shipping label, and send your Takis Snacks packaging to TerraCycle for free Prizes: The top 3 schools that recycle the most will receive grand prizes, including a garden bed, compost bin, flower planters all made from recycled materials, as well as Takis® x TerraCycle collection boxes. Thirty individual participants will also win Takis®-branded backpacks, pencil cases, friendship bracelets, and, of course, snacks!

"Through our partnership with Takis for the Back-To-School Recycling Challenge, students, teachers, and communities can make a significant impact on their local environment," said Tom Szaky, Founder & CEO of TerraCycle. "By recycling Takis snack packaging, participants help reduce waste and deepen their understanding of sustainability, all while having the chance to win exciting prizes."

Takis® is also collaborating with Kraft Mac & Cheese to bring fans a cheesy, spicy back-to-school combo. As part of their joint sweepstakes, anyone can enter for a chance to win a Takis®-themed backpack filled with Kraft Mac & Cheese products – perfect for lunchboxes this season. Those who purchase Takis® Fuego Mini Bags and Kraft Mac & Cheese at select retailers will receive a special coupon. See here for official rules and submit your entry to win.

"With 81% of shoppers making food items a key part of their back-to-school purchases, we're committed to helping consumers intensify their pantries while caring for our planet and its future," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, Senior Marketing Director for Takis®. "This fall, we're combining intensity with sustainability, empowering our fans to turn empty snack bags into something really special."

To stock up on your favorite Takis® Snacks for back-to-school, you can order now through Instacart. Follow Takis® on social media and visit https://www.takis.us for updates on the recycling challenge and back-to-school sweepstakes. For more information on TerraCycle's recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com.

About Takis ®

Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in more than 30 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis are no ordinary snacks; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties such as Takis® Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis® Stix, Takis® Waves, Takis® Pop! And Takis® Hot Nuts. Takis snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.Takis.us

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com.

SOURCE Barcel USA