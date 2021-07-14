Takis® Announces Partnerships with Social Media Superstars Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Charli D'Amelio

This summer, Charli and Ninja bring Takis® snacks into their worlds via their social platforms with the brand's Fuego Summer Promotion. Through a hashtag challenge, fans have the opportunity to engage with Takis® for a chance to virtually meet these two genre-defying superstars.

"Takis® is my top choice in the snack aisle when I'm in the mood for something spicy or salty, so I'm super excited to be working with them on this insanely fun project," said TikTok star Charli D'Amelio. "The Fuego® flavor is my favorite, where every bite is intensely hot, yet amazing. I even have a hidden stash in my bedroom, just so I never run out."

"Takis® chips are the best," said Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. "I can never say no to an open bag. Crunchy, spicy, and perfect for sharing with family and friends."

"We're a brand built on having big, bold flavors, so it only makes sense for us to team up with superstars like Charli and Ninja – two young, talented professionals who have unequivocally disrupted the social media game," said Sandra Peregrina, Marketing Director of Salty Snacks for Barcel USA. "As the leader in the salty snack category, we are constantly ideating new, exciting products while continuing to provide consumers with the intense-to-the-core flavors they're craving. It's through this dynamic campaign that we'll continue to build awareness and encourage trial of our growing family of fiercely flavorful Takis® snacks."

Takis® currently offers intense options to suit every snacking occasion including the original Takis Fuego® Rolled Tortilla Chips and the recently released Takis® Waves, Takis® Watz, Takis® Stix, Takis® Hot Nuts and Takis® POP! Fans looking to face the intensity of the Fuego Summer Promotion can find more information at http://takis.us/.

SOURCE Barcel USA

Related Links

https://barcel-usa.com/takis/

