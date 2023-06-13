TAKIS® FUELS THE FLAME OF SWEET HEAT TREND WITH DEBUT OF TAKIS® DRAGON SWEET CHILI

News provided by

Barcel USA

13 Jun, 2023, 09:50 ET

Brand dives into sweet and spicy snack sphere with introduction of sweet chili flavored rolled tortilla chips

COPPELL, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Takis®, the iconic brand known for its intensely good spicy rolled tortilla chip, today announced a new, fire-breathing addition to its snack portfolio with Takis® Dragon Sweet Chili. Packing a powerful punch of flavor, this exciting and out-of-this-world snack will take fans on a mythical taste experience, embracing the classic Takis® intensity with a touch of electrifying sweet heat.

Continue Reading
Takis Dragon Sweet Chili Social Media Announcement
Takis Dragon Sweet Chili Social Media Announcement
Takis Dragon Sweet Chili Packaging
Takis Dragon Sweet Chili Packaging

This latest Takis® offering takes innovation to the next level by introducing a new avenue of flavor, all while staying true to its spicy roots. The Dragon Sweet Chili variety has already received positive acclaim, winning the 2022 Product of the Year Award in Canada. Now, Takis® is bringing this sweet and spicy snack combination to U.S. fans and consumers.

"Dragon Sweet Chili offers fans and consumers an intensely sweet bite with a ferocious kick of spice that will certainly leave them reaching for another handful," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, Marketing Director for Takis®.

As part of its continued partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle, all Takis® Dragon Sweet Chili packaging can be recycled via TerraCycle. To get started, make an account on TerraCycle.com, sign-up for the Takis® Snacks Free Recycling Program, and mail in your Takis® packaging with the prepaid shipping label provided — collectors can even earn donations for schools and nonprofits in the process. Click here.

For more information about Takis® Dragon Sweet Chili and the brand's growing family of intense snacks, visit Takis.us.

About Takis®

Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in more than 30 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis are no ordinary snacks; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties such as Takis® Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis® Stix, Takis® Waves, Takis® Pop! And Takis® Hot Nuts. Takis snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.barcel-usa.com/Takis

SOURCE Barcel USA

Also from this source

Takis® Says "Cheese" With Introduction of Takis® Intense Nacho Line

Takis® Is Ready to Let The Heat Drop at Shaq's Fun House This Big Game Weekend

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.