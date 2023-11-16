TAKIS® INTENSIFIES THE HOLIDAYS WITH FIERY SNACKS AND A FESTIVE SWEEPSTAKES

Brand announces "Let The Gifts Drop" sweepstakes, provides chance to win exclusive Takis® prizes and delicious snacks

COPPELL, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Takis®, the iconic brand known for its intensely good spicy rolled tortilla chip, is ready to "sleigh" the holiday season. Whether you're hosting a party or looking for a bite to enjoy on your own, Takis® has you covered with its mouth-watering range of snacks that are perfect for every festive occasion.

While the temperatures may be dropping outside, the brand is turning up the heat and introducing its "Let The Gifts Drop" Instagram sweepstakes, where fans across the country can win exclusive Takis® prizes and delicious snacks from December 1st to 25th. Each day in December, Takis® is giving away the hottest holiday wishlist items, including airpods, custom mini fridges, Bluetooth speakers, and much more.

For this ultimate holiday giveaway, fans must follow the @TakisUSA Instagram and comment #LetTheGiftsDrop and #Sweepstakes on the daily posts for entry into both the daily prize and the grand prize of a $2,500 gift card. To truly celebrate fans this season, participants also have the opportunity to re-enter every day once the new daily giveaway is announced.

For more information about the sweepstakes and the brand's growing family of intense snacks, visit Takis.us and the Let The Gifts Drop site leading up to the giveaway.

About Takis®
Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in more than 30 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis are no ordinary snacks; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties such as Takis® Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis® Stix, Takis® Waves, Takis® Pop! And Takis® Hot Nuts. Takis snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.barcel-usa.com/Takis

