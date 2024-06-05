TAKIS® INTRODUCES A NEW "BITE" OF INTENSITY WITH TAKIS® COBRA

Brand adds new Worcestershire sauce-flavored chip to its growing product selection

COPPELL, Texas, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Takis®, the iconic brand known for its intensely good spicy rolled tortilla chip, today announced its latest "rattling" addition to its snack lineup with the exclusive debut of Takis® Cobra.

Embracing the fiery intensity of a cobra, this spicy Worcestershire sauce-flavored chip features a powerful strike of flavor rolled into each and every bite. Takis® Cobra is available in the 9.9 oz sharing size sold exclusively at Kroger as of May 20 and in the 3.25 oz individual size at 7-Eleven beginning July 8.

Takis® Cobra is available exclusively at Kroger as of May 20 and at 7-Eleven starting July 8.

"We're always looking for ways to celebrate the innovative, trailblazing energy of our fans, and we're taking it up a notch with the debut of a unique, fierce flavor from Takis® Cobra," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, Senior Marketing Director for Takis®. "Our fans crave the latest and greatest flavors, so we're excited to introduce something unlike anything else in today's snack market."

To complement this exclusive debut, Takis® is shining a spotlight on Kroger's home base in Cincinnati with a one-of-a-kind Takis® Cobra light projection featured in downtown hot spots from June 6 to June 8, including locations near Great American Ball Park, Duke Energy Convention Center and more. Cincinnatians, consumers and fans can keep an eye to the skies for the specialty projection that will jump around the city each night.

As part of its continued partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle, all Takis® Cobra packaging can be recycled via TerraCycle. To get started, make an account on TerraCycle.com, sign-up for the Takis® Snacks Free Recycling Program, and mail in your Takis® packaging with the prepaid shipping label provided — collectors can even earn donations for schools and nonprofits in the process. Click here .

For more information about Takis® Cobra and the brand's growing family of intense snacks, visit https://www.takis.us.

About Takis ®

Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in more than 30 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis are no ordinary snacks; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties such as Takis® Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis® Stix, Takis® Waves, Takis® Pop! And Takis® Hot Nuts. Takis snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at https://www.takis.us.

SOURCE Barcel USA