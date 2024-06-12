TAKIS® INVITES FANS TO "IGNITE YOUR INTENSITY" THIS SUMMER

Consumers are encouraged to join Takis in filling their summer with intense flavors and authentic experiences

COPPELL, Texas, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Takis®, the iconic brand known for its intensely good spicy rolled tortilla chip, is rolling out the carpet for its new summer campaign, "Ignite Your Intensity", aimed at consumers who crave intense flavors and authentic, one-of-a-kind experiences.

The "Ignite Your Intensity" campaign celebrates passion and encourages consumers to embrace intensity in their snacks and their everyday lives.

The "Ignite Your Intensity" campaign celebrates passion and encourages consumers to embrace intensity in their snacks and their everyday lives. Elements of the campaign include high-energy online videos, social media content, on-the-ground activations at major music festivals, and engaging consumer promotions.

Throughout summer, Takis® is taking the party to Electric Forest, Splash House and several other festivals in the arts, entertainment and sports arena, giving fans the opportunity to join the fun and sample Takis® products. After kicking off the summer at Kelce Jam and Hangout Festival, Takis® plans to bring that same energy to Electric Forest with fun activities like friendship bracelet making and body painting.

From June 3 to August 2, the brand will share two posts each week centered around a different theme, encouraging fans to post a photo to their personal Instagram account that displays how Takis® turns up their summer, tagging @TakisUSA in the caption and including the hashtags #IgniteYourIntensity and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win incredible prizes like tickets and accommodations to music festivals. There's a fun twist: fans only have 24 hours to share their post. Additional prizes will be awarded to later entries, including t-shirts, bucket hats and other branded swag. For official rules, click here.

The fun doesn't end there! Takis® launched the perfect summer snack for your backyard BBQs: Kaboom, a sweet and spicy sriracha-flavored rolled tortilla chip, now available for a limited time at retailers nationwide.

"This summer, we're bringing the heat with fresh visuals, new creatives, incredible prizes, and appearances at the season's hottest festivals," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, Senior Marketing Director for Takis®. "This promotion is designed for our fans who want to live life at full volume, delivering unforgettable experiences that perfectly match their unique lifestyles and tastes."

Follow Takis® on social media for updates on the campaign and join the conversation using #IgniteYourIntensity. For more information about Takis® and the brand's growing family of intense snacks, visit https://www.takis.us.

About Takis ®

Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in more than 30 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis are no ordinary snacks; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties such as Takis® Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis® Stix, Takis® Waves, Takis® Pop! And Takis® Hot Nuts. Takis snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.Takis.us

SOURCE Barcel USA