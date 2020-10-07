Takis® Launches the Next Level of Intensity with New Takis® Hot Nuts

2020 has been an exciting year for Takis®, with explosive double-digit growth for the brand. Takis® kicked off the year with a dynamic campaign featuring a celebrity that lives and breathes intensity – WWE Superstar, John Cena. That intensity and passion for the famous Takis® rolled snack has carried through to today with the launch of Takis® Hot Nuts, a unique snack featuring double crunch technology that brings Takis® signature spicy intensity to each peanut-filled bite. Perfect for on-the-go snacking, fans can enjoy Takis® Hot Nuts in three unique varieties:

Fuego ® : Takis® signature hot chili pepper and lime variety! The heat is on with this fiery, crunchy snack – each bite is like eating fire

® Takis® signature hot chili pepper and lime variety! The heat is on with this fiery, crunchy snack – each bite is like eating fire Flare: The perfect savory snack with just a spark of heat, this chili pepper lime variety provides the right amount of spice with every bite

The perfect savory snack with just a spark of heat, this chili pepper lime variety provides the right amount of spice with every bite Smokin' Lime: Smoky chipotle flavoring meets a hint of lime for an intensely tasty snack

"The opportunity to once again disrupt the market of salty snacks by bringing Takis® unmatched intensity and flavor to the snack nuts category is something we could not pass up," said Sandra Peregrina, Marketing Manager for Takis® snacks. "We know Takis® brings excitement through intensity for our fans looking for an explosion of flavor, so we're thrilled that our iconic brand can continue to satisfy snacking needs in an entirely new way."

Takis® snacks, best known for Fuego®, its hot chili pepper & lime flavored variety, is one of the fastest growing brands in the tortilla snacking category. The brand currently offers six intense options to suit every snacking occasion including: Fuego, Nitro, Crunchy Fajitas, Wild, Guacamole and Blue Heat. Fans looking to face the intensity can challenge themselves to the full-on flavor of each variety by looking for Takis® snacks in their favorite store or online.

Takis® Hot Nuts are available at retailers nationwide. For more information about Takis®, visit https://barcel-usa.com

SOURCE Barcel USA