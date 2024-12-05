TAKIS® REDEFINES GAME DAY: $25K PRIZE, EXCLUSIVE MERCH, LIVE WATCH PARTY

The ultimate game day experience will bring intense flavors, epic prizes, and surprises fans won't see coming

COPPELL, Texas, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to level up your game day! Takis®, the iconic brand known for intensely flavored snacks, has just launched the Team Takis Game Day Giveaway. Fans nationwide have a shot at winning $25K and exclusive limited-edition Takis gear to take their watch parties to the next level. It's time to turn up the intensity and elevate your game day experience with Takis.

The ultimate game day experience will bring intense flavors, epic prizes, and surprises fans won’t see coming

We all know that food is the heart and soul of any game day spread, but Takis is taking things up a notch. They're creating an unforgettable watch party experience in February that will redefine the most highly anticipated day in sports. Get ready for a game day like no other!

The unmissable giveaway is now open and will run until February 4, 2025, giving fans plenty of time to enter, grab some unique Takis-branded merchandise, and make Takis an essential part of their game day celebrations. So, here's your chance to transform your snacks into a golden opportunity to win big:

Buy two or more bags from the #TeamTakis lineup in-store or online. Must be 9.9 oz or larger of the following varieties: Fuego®, Blue Heat, Intense Nacho, Buckin' Ranch. Upload your receipt here. To qualify, both bags must be listed on one receipt. Fans are limited to one entry per day but can submit multiple times during the duration of the giveaway, boosting their chances of winning the grand prize. Each valid receipt counts for one entry. You're entered for a chance to win! Now sit back and enjoy your snacks. No purchase necessary to enter the giveaway. See here for alternate entry details and full Official Rules.

"Our fans don't settle for the ordinary – they're trailblazers looking for fresh, high-energy experiences, and we're here to deliver just that," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, Senior Marketing Director for Takis®. "Our lineup of snacks has a reputation for making every gathering an unforgettable one, and now we're adding even more excitement with prizes that can take the snacking experience up a notch. And this is just the start. There's more to come as we gear up for game day!"

The excitement doesn't end there. Mark your calendar for Sunday, February 9th, and join the official #TeamTakis livestream. It will be more than just a watch party – it's a celebration like no other. With an all-star lineup of hosts, the stream will feature the live reveal of the $25K sweepstakes winner, along with exclusive games, challenges, and surprises at every turn.

Grab your snacks, follow @TakisUSA on Instagram, and visit this link for everything you need to know to make this game day the most intense one yet!

About Takis ®

Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in more than 30 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis® snacks are not ordinary; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties such as Takis® Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis® Stix, Takis® Waves, Takis® Chippz, Takis® Kettlez and Takis® Crisps And Takis® Hot Nuts. Takis® snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.Takis.us.

SOURCE Barcel USA