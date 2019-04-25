TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter and the Fiscal Year 2019

- Quarterly Results:

Net Revenues up by 44.1% Year-Over-Year

Income from Operations up by 71.5% Year-Over-Year

Non-GAAP Income from Operations up by 72.4% Year-Over-Year

Total Student Enrollments up by 71.2% Year-Over-Year

- Fiscal Year Results:

Net Revenues up by 49.4%

Income from Operations up by 63.7%

Non-GAAP Income from Operations up by 63.8%

Average Student Enrollments up by 87.8% Year-Over-Year

BEIJING, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended February 28, 2019.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

Net revenues increased by 44.1% year-over-year to US$726.6 million from US$504.1 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Income from operations increased by 71.5% to US$114.7 million from US$66.9 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 72.4% to US$137.0 million from US$79.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Net income attributable to TAL increased by 43.2% to US$99.6 million from US$69.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 48.4% to US$121.9 million from US$82.1 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were both US$0.17 . Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.21 and US$0.20 , respectively. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.

. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were and , respectively. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$1,515.6 million as of February 28, 2019 , compared to US$1,498.9 million as of February 28, 2018 .

as of , compared to as of . Total student enrollments increased by 71.2% year-over-year to approximately 4,478,730 from approximately 2,615,760 in the same period of the prior year.

Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2019

Net revenues increased by 49.4% year-over-year to US$2,563.0 million from US$1,715.0 million in fiscal year 2018.

from in fiscal year 2018. Income from operations increased by 63.7% to US$341.6 million from US$208.6 million in fiscal year 2018.

from in fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 63.8% to US$418.9 million from US$255.8 million in fiscal year 2018.

from in fiscal year 2018. Net income attributable to TAL increased by 85.1% year-over-year to US$367.2 million from US$198.4 million in fiscal year 2018.

from in fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 81.0% year-over-year to US$444.5 million from US$245.6 million in fiscal year 2018.

from in fiscal year 2018. Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.64 and US$0.61 , respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.78 and US$0.74 , respectively.

and , respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were and , respectively. Average student enrollments per quarter in fiscal year 2019 increased by 87.8% year-over-year to approximately 3,498,040 from approximately 1,862,410 in fiscal year 2018.

Total physical network increased from 594 learning centers in 42 cities as of February 28, 2018 to 676 learning centers in 56 cities as of February 28, 2019 .

Financial and Operating Data——Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 (In US$ thousands, except per ADS data, student enrollments and percentages)



Three Months Ended

February 28,

2018 2019 Pct. Change Net revenues 504,098 726,561 44.1% Operating income 66,876 114,706 71.5% Non-GAAP operating income 79,475 136,981 72.4% Net income attributable to TAL 69,539 99,612 43.2% Non-GAAP net income attributable

to TAL 82,138 121,887 48.4% Net income per ADS attributable to

TAL – basic 0.13 0.17 38.9% Net income per ADS attributable to

TAL – diluted 0.12 0.17 40.6% Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – basic 0.15 0.21 43.8% Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – diluted 0.14 0.20 45.7% Total student enrollments 2,615,760 4,478,730 71.2%



Fiscal Year Ended

February 28,

2018 2019 Pct. Change Net revenues 1,715,016 2,562,984 49.4% Operating income 208,604 341,582 63.7% Non-GAAP operating income 255,754 418,859 63.8% Net income attributable to TAL 198,440 367,236 85.1% Non-GAAP net income attributable to

TAL 245,590 444,513 81.0% Net income per ADS attributable to

TAL – basic 0.38 0.64 70.5% Net income per ADS attributable to

TAL – diluted 0.34 0.61 77.5% Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – basic 0.47 0.78 66.7% Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – diluted 0.43 0.74 74.0% Average student enrollments per

quarter 1,862,410 3,498,040 87.8%

"We are pleased to report solid financial and operational progress in the fiscal fourth quarter as well as in fiscal year 2019. Our overall education program is proceeding as planned with healthily paced growth in online business and measured capacity expansion in our learning center and geographic network," said Mr. Rong Luo, TAL's Chief Financial Officer.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in new education technology and develop more diversified course offerings to combine growth with improved efficiencies and better meet the demand from students in different tiers of cities. Ongoing innovations of our online and offline education programs enable us to train more students in smarter ways, in a shorter time and therefore at reduced cost, and with quality results," Mr. Luo explained.

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

Net Revenues

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, TAL reported net revenues of US$726.6 million, representing a 44.1% increase from US$504.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in total student enrollments, which increased by 71.2% to approximately 4,478,730 from approximately 2,615,760 in the same period of the prior year. The increase in total student enrollments was driven primarily by promotions in small class and online courses.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, operating costs and expenses were US$611.9 million, a 39.9% increase from US$437.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$589.6 million, a 38.8% increase from US$424.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Cost of revenues increased by 24.1% to US$306.2 million, from US$246.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to an increase in teacher compensation and rental costs. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 24.1% to US$306.0 million from US$246.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 73.8% to US$136.2 million from US$78.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 72.5% to US$132.9 million from US$77.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. The increase in selling and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 was primarily a result of more marketing promotion activities to expand our customer base and brand enhancement, as well as a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings compared to the same period in the prior year.

General and administrative expenses increased by 50.9% to US$169.6 million from US$112.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of our general and administrative personnel compared to the same period in the prior year and a rise in compensation to our general and administrative personnel. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 49.0% to US$150.8 million from US$101.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 76.8% to US$22.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 from US$12.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2018.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 63.3% to US$420.4 million from US$257.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Income from Operations

Income from operations increased by 71.5% to US$114.7 million from US$66.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 72.4% to US$137.0 million from US$79.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Other income

Other income was US$24.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, mainly due to gains from the fair value change of an equity security with readily determinable fair value and remeasuring the fair value of the previously held equity interests during a business combination achieved in stages.

Impairment loss on long-term investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$7.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared to nil in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. Impairment loss on long-term investments was mainly due to other-than-temporary declines in the value of long-term investments in several investees.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$33.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared to US$8.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Net Income Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL increased by 43.2% to US$99.6 million from US$69.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 48.4% to US$121.9 million from US$82.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both US$0.17 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP basic and Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.21 and US$0.20, respectively.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 were US$209.1 million, an increase of US$178.3 million from US$30.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. The increase was mainly due to the purchase of land use rights, leasehold improvements and the purchase of servers, computers, software systems and other hardware for the Company's teaching facilities and mobile network research and development activities.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments

As of February 28, 2019, the Company had US$1,247.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$268.4 million of short-term investments, compared to US$711.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$787.4 million of short-term investments as of February 28, 2018.

Deferred Revenue

As of February 28, 2019, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$436.1 million, compared to US$842.3 million as of February 28, 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 48.2% mainly due to the change of tuition fees collection schedule to meet certain regulatory requirement and the adoption of Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("Topic 606") beginning on March 1, 2018.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2019

Net Revenues

For fiscal year 2019, TAL reported net revenues of US$2,563.0 million, representing a 49.4% increase from US$1,715.0 million in fiscal year 2018. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in total student enrollments. Average student enrollments per quarter increased by 87.8% to approximately 3,498,040 from approximately 1,862,410 in the prior year. The increase in total student enrollments was driven primarily by the growth of enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In fiscal year 2019, operating costs and expenses were US$2,228.1 million, a 47.5% increase from US$1,511.1 million in fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$2,150.8 million, a 46.9% increase from US$1,463.9 million in fiscal year 2018.

Cost of revenues increased by 32.0% to US$1,164.5 million from US$882.3 million in fiscal year 2018. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to an increase in teacher compensation and rental costs. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 32.0% to US$1,163.7 million from US$882.0 million in fiscal year 2018.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 99.9% to US$484.0 million from US$242.1 million in fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 99.8% to US$473.5 million from US$237.1 million in fiscal year 2018. The increase in selling and marketing expenses in fiscal year 2019 was primarily a result of more marketing promotion activities to expand our customer base and brand enhancement, as well as a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings compared to the same period in the prior year.

General and administrative expenses increased by 50.1% to US$579.7 million from US$386.3 million in fiscal year 2018. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of our general and administrative personnel compared to the same period in the prior year and a rise in compensation to our general and administrative personnel. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 49.1% to US$513.6 million from US$344.5 million in fiscal year 2018.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 63.9% to US$77.3 million in fiscal year 2019 from US$47.1 million in fiscal year 2018.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 68.0% to US$1,398.5 million from US$832.7 million in fiscal year 2018.

Income from Operations

Income from operations increased by 63.7% to US$341.6 million from US$208.6 million in fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 63.8% to US$418.9 million from US$255.8 million in fiscal year 2018.

Other income

Other income was US$131.7 million for fiscal year 2019, compared to other income of US$17.4 million for fiscal year 2018. Other income of fiscal year 2019 was mainly from the fair value changes of a long-term investment. The fair value changes of the long-term investment were transferred from accumulated other comprehensive income to other income as the investment was reclassified from available-for-sale investment to equity security with readily determinable fair value upon listing on the Hong Kong Exchange in November 2018.

Impairment loss on long-term investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$58.1 million in fiscal year 2019, compared to US$2.2 million in fiscal year 2018. Impairment loss on long-term investments was mainly due to the other-than-temporary declines in the value of long-term investments in several investees.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$76.5 million in fiscal year 2019, compared to US$44.7 million in fiscal year 2018.

Net Income Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL increased by 85.1% to US$367.2 million from US$198.4 million in fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 81.0% to US$444.5 million from US$245.6 million in fiscal year 2018.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.64 and US$0.61, respectively, in fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP basic and Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.78 and US$0.74, respectively.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2019 were US$353.3million, an increase of US$227.0 million from US$126.3 million in fiscal year 2018. The increase was mainly due to the purchase of land use rights, leasehold improvements and the purchase of servers, computers, software systems and other hardware for the Company's teaching facilities and mobile network research and development activities.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's current estimates, total net revenues for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 are expected to be between US$ 699.3 million and US$ 710.3 million, representing an increase of 27% to 29% on a year-over-year basis. If not taking into consideration the impact of potential change in exchange rate between Renminbi and the U.S. Dollar, the projected revenue growth rate is expected to be in the range of 33% to 35% for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

These estimates reflect the Company's current expectation, which is subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and the fiscal year ended February 28, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 25, 2019 (8:00 p.m. Beijing time on April 25, 2019).

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as TAL Education Group's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to attract students to enroll in its courses; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain qualified teachers; the Company's ability to improve the content of its existing course offerings and to develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and TAL Education Group undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum as well as competence oriented programs. The Company's learning center network currently covers over 50 key cities in China.

We also operate www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)









As of February 28,

2018

As of February 28,

2019 ASSETS













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 711,519

$ 1,247,140 Restricted cash-current 6,267

9,227 Short-term investments 787,391

268,424 Inventory 5,272

7,750 Amounts due from related parties-current 3,229

3,341 Income tax receivables 15,093

7,204 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 133,235

202,630 Total current assets 1,662,006

1,745,716 Restricted cash-non-current 9,911

7,334 Amounts due from related parties-non-current -

1,747 Property and equipment, net 247,266

287,877 Deferred tax assets-non-current 17,361

29,179 Rental deposits 47,333

56,135 Intangible assets, net 43,505

74,776 Goodwill 291,382

414,228 Long-term investments 597,606

850,695 Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets 138,190

267,404 Total assets $ 3,054,560

$ 3,735,091







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities





Accounts payable (including accounts payable of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of 51,809 and 98,436 as of February 28, 2018, and

February 28, 2019, respectively) $ 57,605

$ 106,493 Deferred revenue-current (including deferred revenue-

current of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to

TAL Education Group of 772,642 and 401,027 as of

February 28, 2018, and February 28, 2019,

respectively) 824,276

433,610 Amounts due to related parties-current (including amounts

due to related parties-current of the consolidated VIEs

without recourse to TAL Education Group of 2,875 and

18,504 as of February 28, 2018, and February 28, 2019,

respectively) 8,746

24,375 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including

accrued expenses and other current liabilities of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of 158,849 and 291,728 as of February 28, 2018,

and February 28, 2019, respectively) 229,122

365,195 Income tax payable (including income tax payable of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of 12,106 and 36,670 as of February 28, 2018, and

February 28, 2019, respectively) 13,638

38,743 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

(including short-term debt and current portion of long-

term debt of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to

TAL Education Group of nil and nil as of February 28,

2018, and February 28, 2019, respectively) -

210,027 Bond payable, current portion (including bond payable,

current portion of the consolidated VIEs without recourse

to TAL Education Group of nil and nil as of February 28,

2018, and February 28, 2019, respectively) -

5,275 Total current liabilities 1,133,387

1,183,718 Deferred revenue-non-current (including deferred revenue-

non-current of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to

TAL Education Group of 17,980 and 2,497 as of February

28, 2018, and February 28, 2019, respectively) 17,980

2,497 Amounts due to related parties-non-current (including

amounts due to related parties-non-current of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of nil and 106 as of February 28, 2018, and

February 28, 2019, respectively) 271

196 Deferred tax liabilities-non-current (including deferred tax

liabilities-non-current of the consolidated VIEs without

recourse to TAL Education Group of 19,867 and 16,951 as

of February 28, 2018, and February 28, 2019,

respectively) 20,039

17,738 Bond payable (including bond payable of the consolidated

VIEs without recourse to TAL Education Group of nil and

nil as of February 28, 2018, and February 28,2019,

respectively) 11,075

- Long-term payable (including long-term payable of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of 4,660 and 465 as of February 28, 2018, and

February 28, 2019 respectively) 6,344

465 Long-term debt (including long-term debt of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education Group of nil and

nil as of February 28, 2018, and February 28, 2019,

respectively) 225,000

- Total liabilities 1,414,096

1,204,614 TAL Education Group Shareholders' Equity





Class A common shares 118

127 Class B common shares 71

71 Class A common shares issuable -

1,977 Additional paid-in capital 884,717

1,485,521 Statutory reserve 38,315

58,690 Retained earnings 565,202

920,314 Accumulated other comprehensive income 132,325

17,047 Total TAL Education Group's equity 1,620,748

2,483,747 Noncontrolling interest 19,716

46,730 Total equity 1,640,464

2,530,477 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,054,560

$ 3,735,091

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)









For the Three Months Ended

February 28,

For the Fiscal Year Ended

February 28,

2018

2019

2018

2019 Net revenues $ 504,098

$ 726,561

$ 1,715,016

$ 2,562,984 Cost of revenues (note 1) 246,680

306,174

882,316

1,164,454 Gross profit 257,418

420,387

832,700

1,398,530 Operating expenses (note 1)













Selling and marketing 78,347

136,196

242,102

484,000 General and administrative 112,344

169,553

386,287

579,672 Impairment loss on intangible

assets and goodwill -

-

358

- Total operating expenses 190,691

305,749

628,747

1,063,672 Government subsidies 149

68

4,651

6,724 Income from operations 66,876

114,706

208,604

341,582 Interest income 13,353

10,285

39,837

59,614 Interest expense (3,639)

(5,747)

(16,640)

(17,628) Other income 3,230

24,706

17,406

131,727 Impairment loss on long-term

investments -

(7,247)

(2,213)

(58,091) Income before provision for

income tax and loss from

equity method investments 79,820

136,703

246,994

457,204 Provision for income tax (8,711)

(33,236)

(44,653)

(76,504) Loss from equity method

investments (2,640)

(5,114)

(7,678)

(16,186) Net income $ 68,469

$ 98,353

$ 194,663

$ 364,514 Add: Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest 1,070

1,259

3,777

2,722 Total net income attributable

to TAL Education Group $ 69,539

$ 99,612

$ 198,440

$ 367,236

Net income per common share













Basic $ 0.38

$ 0.52

$ 1.13

$ 1.93 Diluted 0.35

0.50

1.03

1.83 Net income per ADS (note 2)













Basic $ 0.13

$ 0.17

$ 0.38

$ 0.64 Diluted 0.12

0.17

0.34

0.61 Weighted average shares used in

calculating net income per

common share













Basic 185,165,815

191,020,638

174,979,574

189,951,643 Diluted 197,095,699

200,670,945

194,331,305

200,224,934















Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:



For the Three Months

For the Fiscal Year

Ended February 28, Ended February 28,

2018

2019

2018

2019 Cost of revenues $ 112

$ 200

$ 366

$ 706 Selling and marketing 1,331

3,331

5,037

10,454 General and administrative 11,156

18,744

41,747

66,117 Total $12,599

$ 22,275

$ 47,150

$ 77,277































Note 2: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months Ended February 28,

For the Fiscal Year Ended February 28,

2018

2019

2018

2019































Net income $ 68,469

$ 98,353

$ 194,663

$ 364,514 Other comprehensive

income/(loss), net of tax 59,597

53,507

77,780

(116,237) Comprehensive income 128,066

151,860

272,443

248,277 Add: Comprehensive

(income) / loss attributable

to noncontrolling interest (254)

694

2,453

3,681 Comprehensive income

attributable to TAL

Education Group $127,812

$ 152,554

$ 274,896

$ 251,958

TAL EDUCATION GROUP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended February 28,

For the Fiscal Year

Ended February 28,

2018

2019

2018

2019















Cost of revenues $ 246,680

$ 306,174

$ 882,316

$ 1,164,454 Share-based compensation

expense in cost of revenues 112

200

366

706 Non-GAAP cost of revenues 246,568

305,974

881,950

1,163,748















Selling and marketing expenses 78,347

136,196

242,102

484,000 Share-based compensation

expense in selling and marketing

expenses 1,331

3,331

5,037

10,454 Non-GAAP selling and

marketing expenses 77,016

132,865

237,065

473,546 General and administrative

expenses 112,344

169,553

386,287

579,672 Share-based compensation

expense in general and

administrative expenses 11,156

18,744

41,747

66,117 Non-GAAP general and

administrative expenses 101,188

150,809

344,540

513,555















Operating costs and expenses 437,371

611,923

1,511,063

2,228,126 Share-based compensation

expense in operating costs and

expenses 12,599

22,275

47,150

77,277 Non-GAAP operating costs and

expenses 424,772

589,648

1,463,913

2,150,849















Income from operations 66,876

114,706

208,604

341,582 Share based compensation

expenses 12,599

22,275

47,150

77,277 Non-GAAP income from

operations 79,475

136,981

255,754

418,859















Net income attributable to TAL

Education Group 69,539

99,612

198,440

367,236 Share based compensation expenses 12,599

22,275

47,150

77,277 Non-GAAP net income

attributable to TAL Education

Group $ 82,138

$ 121,887

$ 245,590

$ 444,513 Net income per ADS













Basic $ 0.13

$ 0.17

$ 0.38

$ 0.64 Diluted 0.12

0.17

0.34

0.61 Non-GAAP net income per

ADS (Note 3)













Basic $ 0.15

$ 0.21

$ 0.47

$ 0.78 Diluted 0.14

0.20

0.43

0.74















ADSs used in calculating net

income per ADS













Basic 555,497,445

573,061,914

524,938,722

569,854,929 Diluted 591,287,098

602,012,835

582,993,914

600,674,802































Note 3: The Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS is computed using Non-GAAP adjusted net

income and the same number of ADSs used in GAAP basic and diluted EPS calculation.

