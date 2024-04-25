TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter and the Fiscal Year 2024

BEIJING, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

Net revenues was US$429.6 million , compared to net revenues of US$269.0 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to net revenues of in the same period of the prior year. Loss from operations was US$11.1 million , compared to loss from operations of US$44.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to loss from operations of in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$9.4 million , compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of US$18.1 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of in the same period of the prior year. Net income attributable to TAL was US$27.5 million , compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$39.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$48.0 million , compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of US$13.1 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of in the same period of the prior year. Basic net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was US$0.05 , and diluted net income per ADS was US$0.04 . Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.08 . Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.

, and diluted net income per ADS was . Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both . Three ADSs represent one Class A common share. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$3,303.3 million as of February 29, 2024 , compared to US$3,171.5 million as of February 28, 2023 .

Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended February 29, 2024

Net revenues was US$1,490.4 million , compared to net revenues of US$1,019.8 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to net revenues of in the same period of the prior year. Loss from operations was US$69.2 million , compared to loss from operations of US$90.7 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to loss from operations of in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$19.7 million , compared to non-GAAP income from operations of US$17.8 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of in the same period of the prior year. Net loss attributable to TAL was US$3.6 million , compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$135.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$85.3 million , compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of US$27.0 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of in the same period of the prior year. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.01 . Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.14 .

Financial Data——Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024

(In US$ thousands, except per ADS data and percentages)







Three Months Ended



February 28/29,



2023 2024 Pct. Change

Net revenues 268,986 429,563 59.7 %

Loss from operations (44,416) (11,061) (75.1 %)

Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations (18,090) 9,440 (152.2 %)

Net (loss)/income attributable to TAL (39,417) 27,508 (169.8 %)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to TAL (13,091) 48,009 (466.7 %)

Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to TAL –

basic (0.06) 0.05 (173.5 %)

Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to TAL –

diluted (0.06) 0.04 (172.1 %)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS attributable

to TAL – basic (0.02) 0.08 (486.5 %)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS attributable

to TAL – diluted (0.02) 0.08 (478.9 %)





Fiscal Year Ended

February 28/29,

2023 2024 Pct. Change Net revenues 1,019,772 1,490,440 46.2 % Loss from operations (90,730) (69,229) (23.7 %) Non-GAAP income from operations 17,841 19,669 10.2 % Net loss attributable to TAL (135,612) (3,573) (97.4 %) Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to TAL (27,041) 85,325 (415.5 %) Net loss per ADS attributable to TAL – basic (0.21) (0.01) (97.2 %) Net loss per ADS attributable to TAL – diluted (0.21) (0.01) (97.2 %) Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS

attributable to TAL – basic (0.04) 0.14 (429.9 %) Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS

attributable to TAL – diluted (0.04) 0.14 (424.2 %)

"We ended the 2024 fiscal year with continued development across our core businesses, each delivering distinct value propositions to our customers." said Alex Peng, TAL's President & Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Peng added: "As we move into fiscal year 2025, we remain focused on delivering high quality products and services, managing our overall operational efficiency, while also harnessing new technologies to transform our business."

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

Net Revenues

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, TAL reported net revenues of US$429.6 million, representing a 59.7% increase from US$269.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, operating costs and expenses were US$445.4 million, representing a 41.7% increase from US$314.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$424.9 million, representing a 47.5% increase from US$288.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Cost of revenues increased by 58.4% to US$202.2 million from US$127.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 59.8% to US$199.6 million, from US$124.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 69.0% to US$125.9 million from US$74.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 80.1% to US$120.4 million, from US$66.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

General and administrative expenses increased by 4.5% to US$117.2 million from US$112.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 8.9% to US$104.9 million, from US$96.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was US$20.5 million, compared to US$26.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 60.9% to US$227.3 million from US$141.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

(Loss)/Income from Operations

Loss from operations was US$11.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to loss from operations of US$44.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$9.4 million, compared to Non-GAAP loss from operations of US$18.1 million in the same period of the prior year.

Other Income/(Expense)

Other income was US$37.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to other income of US$2.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on Long-term investment was US$14.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to US$0.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$6.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to US$10.5 million of income tax expense in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Net (Loss)/Income attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL was US$27.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$39.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$48.0 million, compared to Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of US$13.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Basic and Diluted Net (Loss)/Income per ADS

Basic net income per ADS was US$0.05, and diluted net income per ADS was US$0.04 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.08 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was US$23.7 million.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments

As of February 29, 2024, the Company had US$2,208.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,094.6 million of short-term investments, compared to US$2,021.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,149.6 million of short-term investments as of February 28, 2023.

Deferred Revenue

As of February 29, 2024, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$428.3 million, compared to US$237.4 million as of February 28, 2023.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 29, 2024

Net Revenues

For fiscal year 2024, TAL reported net revenues of US$1,490.4 million, representing a 46.2% increase from US$1,019.8 million in fiscal year 2023.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In fiscal year 2024, operating costs and expenses were US$1,576.1 million, representing a 39.1% increase from US$1,133.2 million in fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$1,487.2 million, representing a 45.1% increase from US$1,024.6 million in fiscal year 2023.

Cost of revenues increased by 56.8% to US$684.3 million from US$436.4 million in fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 58.7% to US$674.7 million from US$425.0 million in fiscal year 2023.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 63.2% to US$461.9 million from US$283.0 million in fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 73.2% to US$437.2 million from US$252.4 million in fiscal year 2023.

General and administrative expenses increased by 3.9% to US$429.9 million from US$413.8 million in fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 8.1% to US$375.3 million from US$347.2 million in fiscal year 2023.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 18.1% to US$88.9 million in fiscal year 2024 from US$108.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 38.2% to US$806.1 million from US$583.4 million in fiscal year 2023.

(Loss)/Income from Operations

Loss from operations was US$69.2 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to loss from operations of US$90.7 million in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$19.7 million, compared to US$17.8 million Non-GAAP income from operations in the same period of the prior year.

Other Income/(Expense)

Other income was US$48.8 million for fiscal year 2024, compared to other expense of US$82.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$47.0 million for the fiscal year 2024, compared to US$7.7 million for fiscal year 2023.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$15.4 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to US$20.0 million of income tax expense in fiscal year 2023.

Net (Loss)/Income Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net loss attributable to TAL was US$3.6 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$135.6 million in fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$85.3 million, compared to US$27.0 million Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL in the same period of the prior year.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal year 2024 was US$306.2 million.

Basic and Diluted Net (Loss)/Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.01 in fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.14.

Extension of Share Repurchase Program by the Company

Extension of Share Repurchase Program by the Company TAL's board of directors (the "Board") has authorized to extend the Company's share repurchase program (the "Share Repurchase Program") initially launched in April 2021 by another 12 months. The Company has repurchased its American depositary shares, every three representing one Class A common share, at an aggregate consideration of approximately US$233.6 million under the Share Repurchase Program between April 1, 2023 and April 25, 2024. Pursuant to the extended Share Repurchase Program, the Company may repurchase up to approximately US$503.8 million of its common shares through April 30, 2025. The share repurchases may be effected from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and will be implemented in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended February 29, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 25, 2024 (8:00 p.m. Beijing time on April 25, 2024).

Please note that you will need to pre-register for conference call participation at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI23be6c0588034962aee23821deb37f5e.

Upon registration, you will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and unique Direct Event Passcode. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TAL's website at https://ir.100tal.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, TAL Education Group's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to provide competitive learning services and products; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain talents; the Company's ability to improve the content of current course offerings and develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and TAL Education Group undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive learning services to students from all ages through diversified class formats. Our learning services mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses, the related tax effect of which has been nil. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

For further information, please contact:

Jackson Ding

Investor Relations

TAL Education Group

Tel: +86 10 5292 6669-8809

Email: [email protected]

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of February 28,

2023

As of February 29,

2024 ASSETS













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,021,927

$ 2,208,756 Restricted cash-current 126,891

167,656 Short-term investments 1,149,607

1,094,593 Inventory 39,002

68,328 Amounts due from related parties-current 423

343 Income tax receivables 5,071

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets 125,486

159,498 Total current assets 3,468,407

3,699,174 Restricted cash-non-current 146,089

81,064 Property and equipment, net 288,877

405,319 Deferred tax assets 5,973

4,620 Rental deposits 12,734

16,947 Intangible assets, net 485

1,988 Land use right, net 193,878

189,049 Amounts due from related parties- non-current -

59 Long-term investments 453,375

284,266 Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets 5,534

14,359 Operating lease right-of-use assets 149,002

231,104 Total assets $ 4,724,354

$ 4,927,949







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 59,991

$ 127,321 Deferred revenue-current 234,889

400,286 Amounts due to related parties-current 100

96 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 446,711

491,911 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 42,174

62,604 Total current liabilities 783,865

1,082,218 Deferred revenue-non-current 2,465

27,993 Deferred tax liabilities 1,563

2,360 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 115,548

176,614 Total liabilities 903,441

1,289,185







Equity





Class A common shares 169

152 Class B common shares 49

49 Treasury Stock (6)

- Additional paid-in capital 4,400,656

4,256,957 Statutory reserve 160,353

165,138 Accumulated deficit (685,912)

(694,270) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,666)

(65,928) Total TAL Education Group's equity 3,844,643

3,662,098 Noncontrolling interest (23,730)

(23,334) Total equity 3,820,913

3,638,764 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,724,354

$ 4,927,949

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended

February 28/29,

For the Fiscal Year Ended February 28/29,

2023

2024

2023

2024 Net revenues $ 268,986

$ 429,563

$ 1,019,772

$ 1,490,440 Cost of revenues (note 1) 127,713

202,241

436,358

684,316 Gross profit 141,273

227,322

583,414

806,124 Operating expenses (note 1)













Selling and marketing 74,512

125,949

283,036

461,851 General and administrative 112,163

117,240

413,791

429,947 Total operating expenses 186,675

243,189

696,827

891,798 Government subsidies 986

4,806

22,683

16,445 Loss from operations (44,416)

(11,061)

(90,730)

(69,229) Interest income 20,077

20,895

61,564

84,928 Other income/(expense) 2,110

37,255

(82,416)

48,766 Gain from disposal of a subsidiary -

-

9,550

- Impairment loss on long-term

investments (862)

(13,951)

(7,687)

(46,982) (Loss)/income before income tax

expense and (loss)/income from

equity method investments (23,091)

33,138

(109,719)

17,483 Income tax expense (10,452)

(6,504)

(20,011)

(15,379) (Loss)/income from equity

method investments (3,049)

694

(2,248)

(6,242) Net (loss)/income $ (36,592)

$ 27,328

$ (131,978)

$ (4,138) Add: Net (income)/loss

attributable to noncontrolling

interest (2,825)

180

(3,634)

565 Total net (loss)/income

attributable to TAL

Education Group $ (39,417)

$ 27,508

$ (135,612)

$ (3,573) Net (loss)/income per common

share













Basic $ (0.19)

$ 0.14

$ (0.64)

$ (0.02) Diluted (0.19)

0.13

(0.64)

(0.02) Net (loss)/income per ADS (note

2)













Basic $ (0.06)

$ 0.05

$ (0.21)

$ (0.01) Diluted (0.06)

0.04

(0.21)

(0.01)















Weighted average shares used in

calculating net (loss)/income

per common share













Basic 211,977,774

201,140,767

212,575,277

203,304,744 Diluted 211,977,774

205,157,437

212,575,277

203,304,744

Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:



For the Three Months

Ended February 28/29,

For the Fiscal Year

Ended February 28/29,

2023

2024

2023

2024 Cost of revenues $2,790

$2,626

$11,319

$9,615 Selling and marketing expenses 7,648

5,505

30,662

24,625 General and administrative expenses 15,888

12,370

66,590

54,658 Total $26,326

$20,501

$108,571

$88,898

Note 2: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months Ended February 28/29,

For the Fiscal Year Ended February 28/29,

2023

2024

2023

2024

Net (loss)/income $ (36,592)

$ 27,328

$ (131,978)

$ (4,138) Other comprehensive

income/(loss), net of tax 51,838

(8,062)

(89,534)

(34,301) Comprehensive income/(loss) 15,246

19,266

(221,512)

(38,439) Add: Comprehensive income

attributable to noncontrolling

interest (2,211)

(40)

(6,383)

(396) Comprehensive income/(loss)

attributable to TAL

Education Group $ 13,035

$ 19,226

$ (227,895)

$ (38,835)

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months Ended February 28/29,

For the Fiscal Year Ended February 28/29,

2023

2024

2023

2024

Net cash (used in)/provided by

operating activities $ (40,961)

$ (23,746)

$ 7,358

$ 306,172 Net cash provided by/(used in)

investing activities 23,152

(38,887)

(301,626)

95,068 Net cash provided by/(used in)

financing activities 51

206

(66,184)

(233,095) Effect of exchange rate

changes 4,433

(2,465)

(26,427)

(5,576) Net (decrease)/increase in

cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash (13,325)

(64,892)

(386,879)

162,569 Cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash at the

beginning of period 2,308,232

2,522,368

2,681,786

2,294,907 Cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash at the end

of period $ 2,294,907

$ 2,457,476

$ 2,294,907

$ 2,457,476

TAL EDUCATION GROUP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)









For the Three Months Ended February 28/29,

For the Fiscal Year Ended February 28/29,

2023

2024

2023

2024















Cost of revenues $ 127,713

$ 202,241

$ 436,358

$ 684,316 Share-based compensation expense

in cost of revenues 2,790

2,626

11,319

9,615 Non-GAAP cost of revenues 124,923

199,615

425,039

674,701















Selling and marketing expenses 74,512

125,949

283,036

461,851 Share-based compensation expense

in selling and marketing expenses 7,648

5,505

30,662

24,625 Non-GAAP selling and marketing

expenses 66,864

120,444

252,374

437,226















General and administrative

expenses 112,163

117,240

413,791

429,947 Share-based compensation expense

in general and administrative

expenses 15,888

12,370

66,590

54,658 Non-GAAP general and

administrative expenses 96,275

104,870

347,201

375,289















Operating costs and expenses 314,388

445,430

1,133,185

1,576,114 Share-based compensation expense

in operating costs and expenses 26,326

20,501

108,571

88,898 Non-GAAP operating costs and

expenses 288,062

424,929

1,024,614

1,487,216















Loss from operations (44,416)

(11,061)

(90,730)

(69,229) Share based compensation expenses 26,326

20,501

108,571

88,898 Non-GAAP (loss)/income from

operations (18,090)

9,440

17,841

19,669















Net (loss)/income attributable to

TAL Education Group (39,417)

27,508

(135,612)

(3,573) Share based compensation expenses 26,326

20,501

108,571

88,898 Non-GAAP net (loss)/income

attributable to TAL Education

Group $ (13,091)

$ 48,009

$ (27,041)

$ 85,325



Net (loss)/income per ADS

Basic $ (0.06)

$ 0.05

$ (0.21)

$ (0.01) Diluted (0.06)

0.04

(0.21)

(0.01)















Non-GAAP Net (loss)/income per

ADS













Basic $ (0.02)

$ 0.08

$ (0.04)

$ 0.14 Diluted (0.02)

0.08

(0.04)

0.14 ADSs used in calculating net

(loss)/income per ADS













Basic 635,933,322

603,422,301

637,725,831

609,914,232 Diluted 635,933,322

615,472,311

637,725,831

609,914,232 ADSs used in calculating Non-

GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS













Basic 635,933,322

603,422,301

637,725,831

609,914,232 Diluted 635,933,322

615,472,311

637,725,831

620,629,080

SOURCE TAL Education Group