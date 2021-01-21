TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2020

BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended November 30, 2020.

Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Net revenues increased by 35.0% year-over-year to US$1,119.1 million from US$829.0 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Loss from operations was US$127.4 million , compared to income from operations of US$69.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to income from operations of in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$73.4 million , compared to non-GAAP income from operations of US$99.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of in the same period of the prior year. Net loss attributable to TAL was US$43.6 million , compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$19.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to net income attributable to TAL of in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$10.4 million , compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$49.7 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of in the same period of the prior year. Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were both US$0.07 . Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.02 . Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.

. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both . Three ADSs represent one Class A common share. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$5,098.0 million as of November 30, 2020 , compared to US$2,219.3 million as of February 29, 2020 .

as of , compared to as of . Total student enrollments of normal priced long-term course increased by 46.5% year-over-year to approximately 3,397,030 from approximately 2,318,000 in the same period of the prior year.

Highlights for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020

Net revenues increased by 29.7% year-over-year to US$3,133.1 million from US$2,415.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Loss from operations was US$141.0 million , compared to income from operations of US$178.7 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to income from operations of in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$16.4 million , compared to non-GAAP income from operations of US$263.8 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of in the same period of the prior year. Net income attributable to TAL was US$53.0 million , compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$20.1 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$177.6 million , compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$65.0 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of in the same period of the prior year. Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.09 and US$0.08 respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.29 and US$0.28 respectively.

and respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were and respectively. Average student enrollments of normal priced long-term course per quarter during fiscal year 2021 increased by 60.9% year-over-year to approximately 3,995,210 from approximately 2,483,100 in the same period of fiscal year 2020.

Total physical network increased from 871 learning centers in 70 cities as of February 29, 2020 to 990 learning centers in 102 cities as of November 30, 2020 .

Financial and Operating Data——Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2021

(In US$ thousands, except per ADS data, student enrollments and percentages)



Three Months Ended

November 30,

2019 2020 Pct. Change Net revenues 829,017 1,119,135 35.0% Operating income/(loss) 69,421 (127,389) (283.5%) Non-GAAP operating income/(loss) 99,560 (73,354) (173.7%) Net income/(loss) attributable to TAL 19,562 (43,608) (322.9%) Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL 49,701 10,427 (79.0%) Net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to TAL – basic 0.03 (0.07) (319.1%) Net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to TAL –

diluted 0.03 (0.07) (328.5%) Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to TAL –

basic 0.08 0.02 (79.4%) Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to TAL –

diluted 0.08 0.02 (79.2%) Total Student Enrollments of normal priced long-term

course 2,318,000 3,397,030 46.5%



Nine Months Ended

November 30,

2019 2020 Pct. Change Net revenues 2,415,626 3,133,066 29.7% Operating income/(loss) 178,699 (141,014) (178.9%) Non-GAAP operating income/(loss) 263,778 (16,407) (106.2%) Net (loss)/income attributable to TAL (20,121) 53,012 (363.5%) Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL 64,958 177,619 173.4% Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to

TAL – basic (0.03) 0.09 (359.7%) Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to

TAL – diluted (0.03) 0.08 (349.8%) Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – basic 0.11 0.29 169.5% Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – diluted 0.10 0.28 170.8% Average Student Enrollments of normal

priced long-term course 2,483,100 3,995,210 60.9%

"In the third quarter, along with the effective measures China's government has taken to continuously improve the public health situation and economy, we are pleased to see our tutoring business has also demonstrated on-track performance in this fiscal quarter. Looking ahead, we will keep making every effort to optimize our products, service and technology, and further build up our all-round education services with top quality content and customer experience," said Rong Luo, TAL's chief financial officer.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Net Revenues

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, TAL reported net revenues of US$1,119.1 million, representing a 35.0% increase from US$829.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in total student enrollments of normal priced long-term course, which increased by 46.5% to approximately 3,397,030 from approximately 2,318,000 in the same period of the prior year. The increase in total student enrollments of normal priced long-term course was primarily the result of the growth of enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, operating costs and expenses were US$1,255.9 million, representing a 65.1% increase from US$760.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$1,201.8 million, representing a 64.5% increase from US$730.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Cost of revenues increased by 42.5% to US$515.6 million from US$361.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to an increase in teacher compensation, rental costs and learning materials. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 42.5% to US$515.2 million, from US$361.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 120.3% to US$420.7 million from US$190.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 118.0% to US$406.4 million, from US$186.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase of selling and marketing expenses in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 was primarily a result of more marketing promotion activities to expand our customer base and brand enhancement, as well as a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings compared to the same period in the prior year.

General and administrative expenses increased by 36.4% to US$283.8 million from US$208.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of our general and administrative personnel compared to the same period in the prior year and a rise in compensation to our general and administrative personnel. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 33.8% to US$244.5 million, from US$182.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 79.3% to US$54.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 from US$30.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020.

Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill was US$35.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared to nil for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Impairment loss on goodwill was mainly due to the decline in a reporting unit's fair value.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 29.2% to US$603.6 million from US$467.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Income/(loss) from Operations

Loss from operations was US$127.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared to income from operations of US$69.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations was US$73.4 million, compared to Non-GAAP income from operations of US$99.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

Other (expense)/Income

Other income was US$45.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared to other expense of US$3.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Other income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 was primarily due to the value-added tax and social security expense exemption offered by the government during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$11.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared to US$46.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Impairment loss on long-term investments was mainly due to declines in the value of long-term investments in several investees.

Income Tax (expense)/Benefit

Income tax benefit was US$13.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared to US$16.6 million of income tax expense in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Net Income/(loss) Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net loss attributable to TAL was US$43.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$19.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$10.4 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$49.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Basic and Diluted Net Income/(loss) per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.07 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.02, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Cash Flow

Net cash flow provided by operating activities for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 was US$844.6 million. Capital expenditures for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 were US$42.2 million, an increase of US$2.1 million from US$40.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase was mainly due to leasehold improvement.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments

As of November 30, 2020, the Company had US$4,233.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$864.8 million of short-term investments, compared to US$1,873.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$345.4 million of short-term investments as of February 29, 2020.

Deferred Revenue

The Company's deferred revenue balance was US$1,957.1 million, compared to US$1,241.2 million as of November 30, 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 57.7%, which was mainly contributed by the tuition collected in advance of the fall semester, winter semester and part of spring semester of Xueersi Peiyou small classes and online courses through www.xueersi.com.

Financial Results for the First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2021

Net Revenues

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, TAL reported net revenues of US$3,133.1 million, representing a 29.7% increase from US$2,415.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. The increase was mainly driven by the growth in average student enrollments, which increased by 60.9% to approximately 3,995,210 from approximately 2,483,100 in the same period of the prior year. The increase in average student enrollments was primarily the result of the growth of enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, operating costs and expenses were US$3,291.5 million, a 46.5% increase from US$2,246.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$3,166.9 million, a 46.6% increase from US$2,160.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.

Cost of revenues grew by 38.1% to US$1,467.1 million from US$1,062.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to an increase in teacher compensation, rental costs and learning materials. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 38.1% to US$1,466.0 million from US$1,061.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 67.3% to US$1,019.6 million from US$609.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 65.6% to US$988.0 million from US$596.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. The increase of selling and marketing expenses in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021 was primarily a result of more marketing promotion activities to expand our customer base and brand enhancement, as well as a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings compared to the same period in the prior year.

General and administrative expenses increased by 34.0% to US$768.7 million from US$573.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of our general and administrative personnel compared to the same period in the prior year and a rise in compensation to our general and administrative personnel. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 34.7% to US$676.9 million from US$502.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 46.5% to US$124.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021 from US$85.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020.

Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill was US$36.0 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, compared to nil for the same period of fiscal year 2020. Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill was mainly due to the decline in a reporting unit's fair value.

Gross Profit

Gross profit grew by 23.1% to US$1,666.0 million from US$1,352.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.

Income/(loss) from Operations

Loss from operations was US$141.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, compared to income from operations of US$178.7 million in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$16.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, compared to non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$263.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.

Other (expense)/Income

Other income was US$132.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, primarily due to the value-added tax and social security expense exemption offered by the government during the COVID-19 outbreak. Other expense was US$90.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2020, mainly related to loss from the fair value change of an equity security with readily determinable fair value.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$18.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, compared to US$151.2 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. Impairment loss on long-term investments was mainly due to declines in the value of long-term investments in several investees.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$10.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, compared to US$5.7 million of income tax expense in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.

Net (loss)/Income Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL was US$53.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$20.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 173.4% to US$177.6 million from US$65.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.09 and US$0.08 respectively, in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP basic and Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.29 and US$0.28 respectively.

Cash Flow

Net cash flow provided by operating activities for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021 was US$1,581.2 million. Capital expenditures for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021 were US$163.2 million, compared to US$125.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. The increase was mainly due to the purchase of fixed assets and leasehold improvement.

Business Outlook

Based on our current estimates, total net revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 are expected to be between US$1,175.0 million and US$1,200.8 million, representing an increase of 37% to 40% on a year-over-year basis.

These estimates reflect the Company's current expectation, which is subject to change.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as TAL Education Group's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to attract students to enroll in its courses; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain qualified teachers; the Company's ability to improve the content of its existing course offerings and to develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and TAL Education Group undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum as well as competence oriented programs. The Company's learning center network currently covers 102 cities.

We also operate www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of February 29,

2020

As of November 30,

2020 ASSETS













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,873,866

$ 4,233,169 Restricted cash-current 28,084

30,309 Short-term investments 345,457

864,798 Inventory 25,832

33,441 Amounts due from related parties-current 3,642

3,205 Income tax receivables 11,548

30 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 207,352

260,568 Total current assets 2,495,781

5,425,520 Restricted cash-non-current 13,235

16,618 Property and equipment, net 366,656

478,029 Deferred tax assets 79,534

207,943 Rental deposits 72,721

95,968 Intangible assets, net 58,985

71,145 Land use right, net 204,853

214,408 Goodwill 378,913

522,927 Long-term investments 571,601

620,331 Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets 85,275

62,400 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,243,692

1,526,212 Total assets $ 5,571,246

$ 9,241,501







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities





Accounts payable (including accounts payable of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of 104,231 and 224,060 as of February 29, 2020 and

November 30, 2020, respectively) $ 117,770

$ 238,513 Deferred revenue-current (including deferred revenue-current of

the consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of 733,253 and 1,829,655 as of February 29, 2020

and November 30, 2020, respectively) 780,167

1,926,673 Amounts due to related parties-current (including amounts due

to related parties-current of the consolidated VIEs without

recourse to TAL Education Group of 4,264 and 3,566 as of

February 29, 2020 and November 30, 2020, respectively) 4,361

3,575 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including

accrued expenses and other current liabilities of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of 470,519 and 705,425 as of February 29, 2020 and

November 30, 2020, respectively) 552,650

832,962 Income tax payable (including income tax payable of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education Group

of 43,233 and 76,808 as of February 29, 2020 and November

30, 2020, respectively) 46,650

88,327 Operating lease liabilities, current portion (including

operating lease liabilities, current portion of the consolidated

VIEs without recourse to TAL Education Group of 276,712

and 340,496 as of February 29, 2020 and November 30,

2020, respectively) 304,960

370,301 Total current liabilities 1,806,558

3,460,351 Deferred revenue-non-current (including deferred revenue-non-

current of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL

Education Group of 833 and 30,468 as of February 29, 2020

and November 30, 2020, respectively) 833

30,468 Deferred tax liabilities (including deferred tax liabilities of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education Group

of 7,197 and 11,563 as of February 29, 2020 and November

30, 2020, respectively) 7,789

11,935 Long-term debt (including long-term debt of the consolidated

VIEs without recourse to TAL Education Group of nil and nil

as of February 29, 2020 and November 30, 2020,

respectively) 261,950

265,100 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion (including

operating lease liabilities, non-current portion of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education Group

of 883,603 and 1,110,699 as of February 29, 2020 and

November 30, 2020, respectively) 949,919

1,188,989 Total liabilities 3,027,049

4,956,843 Mezzanine equity





Redeemable non-controlling interests -

1,775 Equity





Class A common shares 133

142 Class B common shares 67

67 Additional paid-in capital 1,675,640

3,295,787 Statutory reserve 82,712

81,852 Retained earnings 786,097

833,318 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income (28,913)

57,841 Total TAL Education Group's equity 2,515,736

4,269,007 Noncontrolling interest 28,461

13,876 Total equity 2,544,197

4,282,883 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity $ 5,571,246

$ 9,241,501

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended

November 30, For the Nine Months Ended

November 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020 Net revenues $ 829,017

$ 1,119,135

$ 2,415,626

$ 3,133,066 Cost of revenues (note 1) 361,817

515,560

1,062,687

1,467,112 Gross profit 467,200

603,575

1,352,939

1,665,954 Operating expenses (note 1)













Selling and marketing 190,947

420,747

609,604

1,019,598 General and administrative 208,071

283,827

573,712

768,719 Impairment loss on intangible

assets and goodwill -

35,727

-

36,031 Total operating expenses 399,018

740,301

1,183,316

1,824,348 Government subsidies 1,239

9,337

9,076

17,380 Income/(loss) from operations 69,421

(127,389)

178,699

(141,014) Interest income 19,691

28,879

53,561

79,065 Interest expense (2,735)

(2,714)

(7,963)

(9,378) Other (expense)/income (3,732)

45,507

(90,618)

132,948 Impairment loss on long-term

investments (46,408)

(11,472)

(151,196)

(18,357) Income/(loss) before provision

for income tax and loss from

equity method investments 36,237

(67,189)

(17,517)

43,264 Income tax (expense)/benefit (16,611)

13,887

(5,736)

(10,556) (Loss)/income from equity

method investments (3,206)

411

(5,895)

6,352 Net income/(loss) 16,420

(52,891)

(29,148)

39,060 Add: Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest 3,142

9,283

9,027

13,952 Total net income/(loss)

attributable to TAL

Education Group $ 19,562

$ (43,608)

$ (20,121)

$ 53,012 Net income/(loss) per common

share













Basic $ 0.10

$ (0.22)

$ (0.10)

$ 0.26 Diluted 0.09

(0.22)

(0.10)

0.25 Net income/(loss) per ADS

(note 2)













Basic $ 0.03

$ (0.07)

$ (0.03)

$ 0.09 Diluted 0.03

(0.07)

(0.03)

0.08 Weighted average shares used in

calculating net income/(loss)

per common share













Basic 198,555,124

202,039,751

197,882,722

200,786,811 Diluted 207,120,564

202,039,751

197,882,722

208,710,216

Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:



For the Three Months

Ended November 30, For the Nine Months Ended November 30,



2019

2020

2019

2020

Cost of revenues $ 267

$ 404

$ 832

$ 1,158

Selling and marketing expenses 4,534

14,322

12,951

31,644

General and administrative expenses 25,338

39,309

71,296

91,805

Total $ 30,139

$ 54,035

$ 85,079

$ 124,607



Note 2: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months Ended November 30, For the Nine Months Ended November 30,



2019

2020

2019

2020















Net income/(loss) $16,420

$(52,891)

$(29,148)

$39,060 Other comprehensive

income/(loss), net of tax 22,195

54,944

(53,528)

87,834 Comprehensive income/(loss) 38,615

2,053

(82,676)

126,894 Add: Comprehensive income

attributable to noncontrolling

interest 2,537

8,581

11,085

12,872 Comprehensive income/(loss)

attributable to TAL

Education Group $41,152

$10,634

$(71,591)

$139,766

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months Ended November 30, For the Nine Months Ended November 30,



2019

2020

2019

2020















Net cash provided by operating activities $939,849

$844,605

$1,239,306

$1,581,242 Net cash used in investing activities (136,834)

(317,382)

(270,454)

(706,267) Net cash provided by financing activities 270,886

1,499,351

131,227

1,492,512 Effect of exchange rate changes 236

3,754

8,087

(2,576)















Net change in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash 1,074,137

2,030,328

1,108,166

2,364,911 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash at beginning of period 1,297,730

2,249,768

1,263,701

1,915,185















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash at end of period $2,371,867

$4,280,096

$2,371,867

$4,280,096

TAL EDUCATION GROUP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended November 30, For the Nine Months

Ended November 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020 Cost of revenues $ 361,817

$ 515,560

$ 1,062,687

$ 1,467,112 Share-based compensation expense

in cost of revenues 267

404

832

1,158 Non-GAAP cost of revenues 361,550

515,156

1,061,855

1,465,954















Selling and marketing expenses 190,947

420,747

609,604

1,019,598 Share-based compensation expense

in selling and marketing expenses 4,534

14,322

12,951

31,644 Non-GAAP selling and marketing

expenses 186,413

406,425

596,653

987,954 General and administrative

expenses 208,071

283,827

573,712

768,719 Share-based compensation expense

in general and administrative

expenses 25,338

39,309

71,296

91,805 Non-GAAP general and

administrative expenses 182,733

244,518

502,416

676,914















Operating costs and expenses 760,835

1,255,861

2,246,003

3,291,460 Share-based compensation expense

in operating costs and expenses 30,139

54,035

85,079

124,607 Non-GAAP operating costs and

expenses 730,696

1,201,826

2,160,924

3,166,853















Income/(loss) from operations 69,421

(127,389)

178,699

(141,014) Share based compensation expenses 30,139

54,035

85,079

124,607 Non-GAAP income/(loss) from

operations 99,560

(73,354)

263,778

(16,407)















Net income/(loss) attributable to

TAL Education Group 19,562

(43,608)

(20,121)

53,012 Share based compensation expenses 30,139

54,035

85,079

124,607 Non-GAAP net income

attributable to TAL Education

Group $ 49,701

$ 10,427

$ 64,958

$ 177,619 Net income/(loss) per ADS

Basic $ 0.03

$ (0.07)

$ (0.03)

$ 0.09 Diluted 0.03

(0.07)

(0.03)

0.08 Non-GAAP Net income per ADS













Basic $ 0.08

$ 0.02

$ 0.11

$ 0.29 Diluted 0.08

0.02

0.10

0.28 ADSs used in calculating net

income/(loss) per ADS













Basic 595,665,372

606,119,253

593,648,166

602,360,433 Diluted 621,361,692

606,119,253

593,648,166

626,130,648 ADSs used in calculating Non-

GAAP net income per ADS













Basic 595,665,372

606,119,253

593,648,166

602,360,433 Diluted 621,361,692

627,950,637

620,250,195

626,130,648

