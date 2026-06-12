TAL Education Group Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
News provided byTAL Education Group
Jun 12, 2026, 16:48 ET
BEIJING, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2026 (the "Annual Report") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 12, 2026, U.S. Eastern Time.
The Annual Report can be accessed and downloaded on the Company's website at https://ir.tal.com/, as well as on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov.
Shareholders and ADS holders of the Company may request a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge by emailing the Company at [email protected] or by writing to the following address:
TAL Building No.1 Courtyard No.9
Qixin Middle Street, Changping District
Beijing 102200
People's Republic of China
Attention: Jackson Ding
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive learning solutions to students from all ages through diversified class formats. Our learning solutions mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Jackson Ding
Investor Relations
TAL Education Group
Tel: +86 10 5292 6669-8809
Email: [email protected]
Christensen Advisory
Tel: +86 10 5900 1548
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE TAL Education Group
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