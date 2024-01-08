TAL Education Group Unveils Pioneering EdTech Innovations at CES 2024

News provided by

TAL Education Group

08 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group, a distinguished force in the Chinese education sector, is preparing for a compelling presentation at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Confidently stepped onto the global stage at the world's largest consumer electronics exhibition as an education vanguard, TAL aims to propel the future trajectory of education by showcasing its latest flagship products and unveiling collaborative endeavors with top-tier technology enterprises such as TCL and Microsoft. Through these partnerships, TAL is at the forefront of exploring how artificial intelligence is positioned to revolutionize the future of EdTech.

Continue Reading

Experience the Future of Learning:

TAL Education Group's debut at CES 2024 encapsulates the latest results in their research and development endeavor, bringing a surprise factor to the American market. By participating in CES, TAL underscores its commitment to contributing to the overall educational landscape through innovation.

Following their 16 years of academic innovation and content R&D expertise, TAL will showcase Mobby Kids' Learning Pad, a multisensory approach to early education enlightenment; directly showcasing how children can benefit from developing their mode of thought through technology, enhancing learning abilities through incorporating developmental psychology, brain science, and academic research. With a proprietary multi-subject Artificial Intelligence support system, the other flagship Xueersi xPad Flagship Model will showcase adaptive learning experiences through interactive AI elements like image recognition, personalized recommendations, and a real-time AI voice assistant.

Visiting booth #54768 in The Venetian Expo Hall provides a unique opportunity to immerse yourself interactively in Chinese culture and witness firsthand TAL Education Group's leading edge in new technologies and experiential innovations. Immerse yourself in a unique learning experience, where attendees can interact with learning pads to learn and write their Chinese zodiac characters using gestures. Explore the intersection of Chinese cultural elements with education technology, and experience how TAL's learning machines transcend conventional boundaries, providing an insightful glimpse into the future of education.

Join us at CES 2024:
All CES attendees are invited to explore these groundbreaking EdTech innovations presented by TAL Education Group at booth #54768 in The Venetian Expo Hall. This is a unique opportunity to witness firsthand the future of education, gain insights into TAL's commitment to battling education inequity, and experience how these collaborations and advancements are positioned to reshape the landscape of home learning and early education enlightenment.

For Media Inquiries, please contact:
Name: Bai
Position: Senior Brand PR Manager
Email: [email protected]

About TAL Education Group:
TAL Education Group is a leading education content R&D and technology enterprise in China, dedicated to providing a comprehensive array of educational services. TAL's mission is to make education accessible while empowering students to achieve their dreams through innovative, personalized learning experiences.

SOURCE TAL Education Group

Also from this source

TAL Education Group to Announce Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on January 25, 2024

TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it will release its...

TAL Education Group to Hold Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2023

TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it will hold its annual...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.