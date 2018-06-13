TAL Education (TAL) Alert: Johnson Fistel Announces Investigation of TAL Education Group; Recent Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

On June 13, 2018, Carson Block, Chief Investment Officer at Muddy Waters, discussed a recent TAL research report on Bloomberg. This report declared that TAL "has been fraudulently overstating its profits since at least FY2016." The report referred to a broad review of Chinese government documents. According to the report, between fiscal years 2016 and 2018, TAL overstated its operating profit by at least 21.6%, its pre-tax profit by at least 39.8% and its net income by at least 43.6%. The Muddy Waters report is entitled "TAL Education: A Real Business with Fake Financials. Following the news, TAL stock fell 9.95% on June 13, 2018.

