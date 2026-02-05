Talc Asbestos Exposure Persists Despite Product Withdrawals

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talc-related asbestos exposure remains an active public health and legal issue, despite the widespread belief that the risk ended when major consumer products were withdrawn from the U.S. market.

"The public was led to believe talc safety concerns ended when products disappeared from store shelves," said Dave Foster of Danziger & De Llano. "But ongoing FDA testing and continued litigation show the issue is unresolved and the exposure risk persists."

Ongoing Risk Remains

Federal oversight continues: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues testing talc-containing cosmetic products for asbestos, selecting samples based on product category, consumer use, and market presence.





Proposed testing rule withdrawn: In late 2025, the FDA withdrew a proposed rule that would have required standardized asbestos testing methods for talc cosmetics, leaving testing voluntary and inconsistent.





Confirmed asbestos findings: In FDA sampling conducted in 2019, 9 of 52 talc-containing cosmetic products tested positive for asbestos fibers.





In FDA sampling conducted in 2019, 9 of 52 talc-containing cosmetic products tested positive for asbestos fibers. Litigation remains active: Hundreds of thousands of talc-related claims continue through U.S. courts, including recent verdicts and coordinated litigation involving ovarian cancer and mesothelioma allegations.

Why This Matters Now

Product withdrawals did not eliminate exposure risk. The issue persists because:

Talc is often mined in proximity to asbestos-bearing geological formations.





Talc-containing products were sold for decades without uniform asbestos testing standards.





Asbestos-related diseases, including mesothelioma, commonly have latency periods of 20 to 40 years or longer.

Public Guidance

Individuals with a history of long-term talc use who have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer, mesothelioma, or other asbestos-related conditions should seek medical evaluation and legal review. Early documentation of exposure history can be critical given the long latency associated with asbestos-related disease.

About Danziger & De Llano

Danziger & De Llano is a Houston, Texas–based law firm representing individuals nationwide in personal injury and mass tort litigation. The firm handles cases involving asbestos exposure, talc-related claims, mesothelioma, and product liability. Danziger & De Llano focuses on investigating long-term exposure risks and representing individuals harmed by unsafe consumer and industrial products.

