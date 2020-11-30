Talend Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status and AWS Outposts Ready Designation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in data integration and integrity, today announced at AWS re:Invent 2020 that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency and AWS Outposts Ready designations.

AWS Migration Competency

Talend achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes that Talend provides proven technology and deep expertise to help customer's move successfully to AWS, through all phases of complex migration projects, discovery, planning, migration and operations. This is the third AWS Competency Talend has received, having previously achieved AWS Data & Analytics Competency and AWS Retail Competency designations.

Achieving the AWS Migration Competency differentiates Talend as an AWS Partner that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on Technology for Data Migration. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

With Talend and AWS, customers can move mass amounts of data very quickly into an AWS service using any legacy or on-premises data source. Customers can migrate data while managing their AWS resources using Talend Data Fabric, which includes data bulk loading and ingestion, cluster management for Amazon Redshift and Amazon EMR, and enterprise control for Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).

AWS Outposts Ready

Talend achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Outposts Ready designation, part of the AWS Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Talend has demonstrated successful integration of Talend Data Fabric with AWS Outposts deployments. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

Recognized for its third AWS Service Ready designation, Talend integrates with AWS Outpost, Amazon Redshift, and Amazon Aurora. With Talend and AWS, shared customers can make business-critical decisions with confidence knowing that their data in AWS, whether in the cloud or in a hybrid environment, is fully reliable and trustworthy.

"Many companies are modernizing their application performance monitoring systems by leveraging SaaS based solutions," said Joshua Burgin, General Manager, AWS Outposts, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are delighted to welcome Talend to the AWS Outposts Ready Program. Talend Data Fabric can help customers monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize application performance for workloads operating on AWS Outposts, in AWS Regions, and on customer-owned hardware for a truly consistent hybrid experience."

Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates Talend as an AWS Partner with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts Ready products are generally available and supported for AWS customers, with clear deployment documentation for AWS Outposts. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

"Talend is proud to receive AWS Migration Competency and AWS Outposts Ready status, helping us to further stand out as an innovative and strategic partner for businesses," said Rob Cornell, Head of Technology Alliances, Talend. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

Talend Data Fabric is a single platform that delivers complete, clean and uncompromised data in real time. As more data is ingested and analyzed, Talend helps organizations confidently drive insights using their data to quickly make decisions that can accelerate revenue, innovate faster, and reduce cost and risk.

Talend is a Bronze sponsor at this year's AWS re:Invent. Please visit our virtual booth or learn more about Talend on AWS by requesting a meeting with Talend here.

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions.

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that brings together all the data integration and governance capabilities to simplify every aspect of working with data. Talend delivers complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all. This unified approach to data has made it possible to create the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first innovation that instantly assesses the reliability of any dataset to bring clarity and confidence to every decision.

Over 5,000 organizations across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on trusted data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

SOURCE Talend Inc.

Related Links

http://www.talend.com

