Talend Achieves Major Security and Compliance Requirements for Enterprise Cloud Environments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend ( NASDAQ: TLND ) , a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced significant achievements in cloud security and compliance for enterprise environments by qualifying as a business associate under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and through its certification under the of EU-U.S. Privacy Shield.

By implementing information security and data protection policies and procedures intended to ensure compliance with the federally mandated standards of HIPAA, Talend will be able to expand its work within the healthcare industry and assist more clients that may handle protected health information (PHI) as part of a health and wellness business.

HIPAA is made up of a set of regulatory standards governing the security, privacy, and integrity of sensitive PHI health care data. PHI is any demographic health care-related information that can be used to identify a patient. If vendors who service healthcare clients come into contact with PHI in any way, those vendors must comply with applicable HIPAA requirements.

Further aligning with Talend's commitment to compliance in cloud security, the company also announced certification under the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework. The framework was designed by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the European Commission to better support transatlantic commerce. This program imposes strict data protection requirements on certified businesses when exchanging personal data between organizations on both sides of the Atlantic.

"We've built our business on the premise that data privacy and security matters," said Anne Hardy, Chief Information Security Officer at Talend. "Organizations are dealing with increasingly complex privacy, security and compliance issues along with an ever increasing velocity of business. Enabling them to gain value and insight from their data while reducing regulatory and security risk is a top priority for Talend, and these certifications prove that."

Talend will showcase its cloud data integration offerings at the upcoming Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS 20) conference taking place in Orlando, Florida, from March 9-13 in booth #4221.

For more information about Talend's commitment to personal privacy, click here.

