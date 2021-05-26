Talend First Integration Company to Achieve ISO Certification Standards for Information Security and Data Privacy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, today announced it is the first integration provider to achieve both the information security management standard ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and the new data privacy controls standard ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certifications, following an extensive independent external audit. These certifications provide assurance in the company's commitment to protecting customer, employee, and business information assets.

"We've prioritized security and privacy needs ahead of any other vendor in the industry. Our customers and employees demand the highest level of data security in accordance with industry best practices," said Anne Hardy, CISO, Talend. "Achieving ISO certification is tremendous recognition that demonstrates our commitment to protecting our information assets to the highest standards of information security on a global scale."

ISO/IEC 27701:2019 is the new data privacy extension to ISO/IEC 27001:2013, an internationally recognized information security management standard and code of practice that is in accordance with industry leading best practices. This certification demonstrates that Talend achieved compliance with privacy requirements to establish, implement, maintain and continually improve a robust data privacy management system. ISO/IEC 27701:2019 builds on the same information security management requirements, controls, and objectives associated with the collection and processing of personally identifiable information (PII) and other types of personal data consistent with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and other data privacy requirements.

"The ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification offers assurance that any personal data we process on behalf of our customers will be handled in compliance with the GDPR requirements, and data privacy regulations worldwide inspired from the GDPR," said Najwa Annan-Phan, Lead Privacy Counsel and DPO, Talend.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) govern the security of information assets such as intellectual property, financial information, employee information, as well as information entrusted by third parties.

Talend's certification scope includes Talend Data Fabric and Stitch, as well as Talend's R&D, IT, Privacy Compliance, and Information Security practices. For more information on the company's certification and its compliance with these internationally recognized, rigorous standards, please visit our security and privacy pages.

