Talent Board Announces 2nd Annual CandExperienceDay2021

Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards #CandExperienceDay2021

#CandExperienceDay2021 is a day for celebrating positive job candidate experiences from around the world with employers, HR and talent acquisition professionals, and job seekers sharing their pictures, stories and quotes online via social media channels using the hashtags #CandExperienceDay2021 and #TheCandEs. Those interested in participating can learn more here .

"With millions still out of work due to the impact of COVID-19 and companies working on re-skilling, redeploying and retaining as many current employees as possible, empathic communication and feedback loops to all potential external and internal candidates will continue to be critical," said Kevin Grossman, president of Talent Board.

Grossman continued. "We hope that as vaccinations increase and economies heal, especially for those industries hardest hit during the pandemic, we can get more and more people back to work — and keep them there. And along the way improve their job seeker journeys so that they'll still be willing to apply again, refer others and have brand affinity, even when they don't get the job. Just like all the companies that participate in our CandE benchmark research program and those that win our CandE Awards."

#CandExperienceDay2021 also signals the official opening of the 2021 Candidate Experience Benchmark Research Program. The program is open to all employers big and small across industries from around the world and runs through August 31, 2021. Additional information can be accessed here .

"Each year I have the pleasure of working with hundreds of organizations that care about improving recruiting, hiring and the candidate experience," said Ron Machamer, the director of global programs at Talent Board. "It's great to see companies seeing the value and business impact of a great candidate experience, and it is very rewarding working for a company that is showing why you should treat all their job candidates right, especially during a year like 2020."

For those employers around the world interested in getting candidate experience feedback and participating in our 2021 CandE benchmark research program, you can sign up for these overview sessions across three different times on January 27 here:

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

