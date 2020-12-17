Talent Board Announces New Director of Learning Programs and Advisory Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today announced Adela Schoolderman is joining Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards (the CandEs) as Director of Learning Programs and Advisory Services and will lead the new Candidate Experience Certificate of Learning Program.

Adela Schoolderman has over 12 years of experience in talent acquisition, specializing in management consulting and technology recruiting within the financial services, life sciences & healthcare, retail, cable/internet, and hospitality industries. She holds a Masters of Human Resource Management and multiple certifications. Candidate experience and engagement are her passions, and coaching hiring teams on how to deliver a white glove experience to all candidates, whether active or passive and full-time or contingent, is her favorite part of the job.

"Early in my career, recruiting felt like such a one-size-fits-all transactional process, and I wanted to do more to touch people's lives," said Adela Schoolderman, recruiting specialist and new Talent Board Director. "But when I discovered the Talent Board and their candidate experience benchmark research, it all changed. I realized that improving the candidate experience is what I had really been doing all along. Understanding how candidate experience impacts the business not only improves recruiting and hiring, it absolutely impacts people's lives as well."

"For the past three years, Adela has been a part-time member of the Talent Board team as a candidate experience consultant, co-leading Talent Board's audit service. She's helped us dig deeper into the custom data, people, processes, and technology of our clients' talent acquisition programs to help them to be world class," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "She is also currently a talent acquisition specialist at Edwards Lifesciences, because she loves recruiting and keeps her practitioner skills sharp. We're fortunate to have Adela joining our Talent Board team and helping us launch our new learning programs."

The new Talent Board Candidate Experience Certificate of Learning Program is a partnership with HR.com and is based on 10 years of Talent Board candidate experience benchmark research and best practices. It's a 6-week professional development course designed to help companies gain a competitive edge in recruiting and hiring, secure the best people, and improve their employer brand and overall through improving candidate experience from pre-application to onboarding. The learning program will be publicly available in February 2021 and interested talent acquisition leaders and their teams can sign up to learn more here .

The 2021 CandE Benchmark Research Program will open in January and run through August and additional information can be accessed here . A new CandE Benchmark Membership program will also launch in 2021.

