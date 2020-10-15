Talent Board Announces Winners of 2020 Global Candidate Experience Awards
61 companies will be recognized for candidate experience excellence this year at the CandE Awards Virtual Conference
Oct 15, 2020, 08:38 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today revealed the 61 companies from around the world to be recognized for candidate experience excellence as winners of the 2020 Global Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards. In its 10th year, over 150 companies hiring around the world registered to participate in the 2020 Global CandE Awards Benchmark Research Program, which ultimately collected the thoughts and experiences of over 180,000 job candidates.
Winners were identified through a comprehensive data analysis based on their job candidates' satisfaction survey scores. To qualify, each company committed to a statistically significant candidate response rate, where the proportion of respondents who were not hired met or exceeded a set standard. The final analysis included four key questions that had a significant impact on determining the winners:
- The candidates' overall ranking of their candidate experience
- Whether or not they would reapply to the organization in the future
- Whether or not they would refer other job seekers to the organization in the future
- And how the candidates would change their business relationship status with the organization going forward based on their experience
The above analysis resulted in a final CandE score for each participating organization. This year 61 organizations big and small across multiple industries received the CandE Awards due to having the highest positive candidate experience ratings in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America. We continue to see an increased focus on Candidate Experience and the value it brings to an organization.
The 2020 North American CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):
Accenture Group
AdventHealth
Atlantic Health System
Auburn-Washburn USD 437
BASF
Billtrust
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
Booz Allen Hamilton
Brose North America
Celanese
Children's Mercy Kansas City
Colorado Springs Utilities
CSAA Insurance Group
Cumming Corporation
D2L
Dartmouth-Hitchcock
Deluxe Corporation
Dent Wizard International
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc.
E. & J. Gallo Winery
Entrust
Fisher Investments
Foot Locker, Inc.
Fresenius Medical Care North America
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian
iCIMS
Ingevity Corporation
Inspire Brands
Intermountain Healthcare
Intuitive Surgical, Inc
Johnson & Johnson
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Lockheed Martin
Messer Americas
Metrolinx
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
nThrive
Optum
PointClickCare
Procter & Gamble
Sharp HealthCare
Sollio Agriculture
Southwest Airlines
Stantec
Syneos Health
TD Bank Group
Ultimate Software
Valvoline Inc.
Virtusa
Walgreens
Waste Management
West Monroe Partners
West Virginia University
Workiva
The 2020 EMEA CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):
Accenture Group
AT&T
ETIYA
Foot Locker, Inc.
Intel Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Virtusa
The 2020 APAC CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):
Accenture Group
AT&T
Flex
Foot Locker, Inc.
Intel Corporation
Jacobs
Johnson & Johnson
Procter & Gamble
TeleTech
Virtusa
The 2020 Latin America CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):
Accenture Group
AT&T
Intel Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Procter & Gamble
"Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards was founded nearly 10 years ago to shine a light on organizations working hard to improve recruiting and their candidate experience," said Debbie McGrath, Talent Board chair and founder and chief instigator of HR.com. "Even though this year has been challenging for so many organizations around the world, the candidate experience is still a top priority for many companies of different sizes and across industries. We are grateful for this year's Global CandE Award winners and look forward to celebrating their efforts."
"After conducting this research for nine years where we had the lowest unemployment in decades, until 2020, it's inspiring to see so many companies work even harder on improving their candidate experience. Especially in the face of such extreme adversity this year and millions still out of work," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Transparency, consistent communication and feedback loops at every stage of the recruitment process continue to be critical and can equate to a big impact on business outcomes and the employment brand."
Along with the 61 CandE Winners, all employers participating in this year's Candidate Experience Awards will be celebrated at the 2020 CandE Awards Virtual Conference taking place on November 18-19. New and past CandE winners will also be sharing their transformative talent acquisition stories and how they are continuously working to improve their overall candidate experience. Registration is free and HR and recruiting leaders and their teams can register here.
The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offers employers in North America, EMEA, APAC and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process. The program is generously supported by its sponsors and partners.
The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers each year and nearly 1 million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard.
The 2021 CandE Benchmark Research Program will open in January and run through August and additional information can be accessed here.
About Talent Board
Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards, founded in 2011, is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks that highlight accountability, fairness and business impact. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org.
Media Contact
Kevin Grossman
831-419-6810
[email protected]
SOURCE Talent Board