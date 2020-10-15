Talent Board Announces Winners of 2020 Global Candidate Experience Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today revealed the 61 companies from around the world to be recognized for candidate experience excellence as winners of the 2020 Global Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards . In its 10th year, over 150 companies hiring around the world registered to participate in the 2020 Global CandE Awards Benchmark Research Program, which ultimately collected the thoughts and experiences of over 180,000 job candidates.

Winners were identified through a comprehensive data analysis based on their job candidates' satisfaction survey scores. To qualify, each company committed to a statistically significant candidate response rate, where the proportion of respondents who were not hired met or exceeded a set standard. The final analysis included four key questions that had a significant impact on determining the winners:

The candidates' overall ranking of their candidate experience Whether or not they would reapply to the organization in the future Whether or not they would refer other job seekers to the organization in the future And how the candidates would change their business relationship status with the organization going forward based on their experience

The above analysis resulted in a final CandE score for each participating organization. This year 61 organizations big and small across multiple industries received the CandE Awards due to having the highest positive candidate experience ratings in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America. We continue to see an increased focus on Candidate Experience and the value it brings to an organization.

The 2020 North American CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):

Accenture Group

AdventHealth

Atlantic Health System

Auburn-Washburn USD 437

BASF

Billtrust

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

Booz Allen Hamilton

Brose North America

Celanese

Children's Mercy Kansas City

Colorado Springs Utilities

CSAA Insurance Group

Cumming Corporation

D2L

Dartmouth-Hitchcock

Deluxe Corporation

Dent Wizard International

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc.

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Entrust

Fisher Investments

Foot Locker, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care North America

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian

iCIMS

Ingevity Corporation

Inspire Brands

Intermountain Healthcare

Intuitive Surgical, Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lockheed Martin

Messer Americas

Metrolinx

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

nThrive

Optum

PointClickCare

Procter & Gamble

Sharp HealthCare

Sollio Agriculture

Southwest Airlines

Stantec

Syneos Health

TD Bank Group

Ultimate Software

Valvoline Inc.

Virtusa

Walgreens

Waste Management

West Monroe Partners

West Virginia University

Workiva

The 2020 EMEA CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):

Accenture Group

AT&T

ETIYA

Foot Locker, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Virtusa

The 2020 APAC CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):

Accenture Group

AT&T

Flex

Foot Locker, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Jacobs

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble

TeleTech

Virtusa

The 2020 Latin America CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):

Accenture Group

AT&T

Intel Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble

"Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards was founded nearly 10 years ago to shine a light on organizations working hard to improve recruiting and their candidate experience," said Debbie McGrath, Talent Board chair and founder and chief instigator of HR.com. "Even though this year has been challenging for so many organizations around the world, the candidate experience is still a top priority for many companies of different sizes and across industries. We are grateful for this year's Global CandE Award winners and look forward to celebrating their efforts."

"After conducting this research for nine years where we had the lowest unemployment in decades, until 2020, it's inspiring to see so many companies work even harder on improving their candidate experience. Especially in the face of such extreme adversity this year and millions still out of work," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Transparency, consistent communication and feedback loops at every stage of the recruitment process continue to be critical and can equate to a big impact on business outcomes and the employment brand."

Along with the 61 CandE Winners, all employers participating in this year's Candidate Experience Awards will be celebrated at the 2020 CandE Awards Virtual Conference taking place on November 18-19 . New and past CandE winners will also be sharing their transformative talent acquisition stories and how they are continuously working to improve their overall candidate experience. Registration is free and HR and recruiting leaders and their teams can register here .

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offers employers in North America, EMEA, APAC and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process. The program is generously supported by its sponsors and partners .

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers each year and nearly 1 million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard.

The 2021 CandE Benchmark Research Program will open in January and run through August and additional information can be accessed here .

About Talent Board

Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards, founded in 2011, is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks that highlight accountability, fairness and business impact. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

