Talent Board Announces Winners of the 2019 Emea, Apac & Latin American Candidate Experience Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today revealed the winners of the 2019 EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), APAC (Asia-Pacific) and Latin American Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards. Nearly 80 companies registered in these regions to participate in the 2019 CandE benchmark research program, which ultimately collected the thoughts and experiences from over 50,000 job candidates.

Winners were identified through a comprehensive data analysis based on their job candidates' satisfaction survey scores. To qualify, each company committed to a statistically significant candidate response rate, where the proportion of respondents not hired met or exceeded a set standard. The final analysis included four key questions that had a significant impact on determining the winners: the candidates' overall ranking of their candidate experience, the likelihood that they would reapply to the organization, whether or not they would refer other job seekers to the organization and how the candidates would change their business relationship status with the organization going forward based on their experience. The final analysis resulted in a final CandE score for each participating organization.

This year we celebrate 14 organizations in EMEA that received the highest positive candidate experience ratings with a 13 percent higher aggregate CandE score average than 2018, and 14 organizations in APAC that received the highest positive candidate experience ratings with a 28 percent higher aggregate CandE score average than 2018. And for the first time ever, we celebrate 4 organizations that received the highest positive candidate experience ratings in Latin America.

The 2019 EMEA CandE Awards winners are: (alphabetical order)

Accenture Group

Autoliv Turkey

E.ON Inhouse Consulting GmbH

engineering people GmbH

Etiya

Hilton Worldwide

Intel

Ispak Flexible Packaging Company

Johnson & Johnson

Marriott International

Posco Assan

Procter & Gamble

Teradata

Virtusa

The 2019 APAC CandE Awards winners are: (alphabetical order)

Accenture Group

Foot Locker Inc

Intel

iPlace India Pvt Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

KJR

Marriott International

Pratt & Whitney

Procter & Gamble

ResMed

Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology University

Sanofi

UST Global

Virtusa

The 2019 LATAM CandE Awards winners are: (alphabetical order)

Corning Incorporated

Intel

Johnson & Johnson

Marriott International

"We're so excited to see a continued global interest in improving recruiting and the candidate experience from dozens of multinational and regional companies across industries," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president and board member. "This year the bar has been raised yet again with employers working hard to understand the business impact of their current recruiting practices. We are grateful for this year's EMEA, APAC and Latin American CandE Award winner contributions and look forward to celebrating their efforts."

"This year we saw global improvement in overall candidate experience, with much higher aggregate CandE winning score averages in EMEA and APAC than in North America," said Ron Machamer, Talent Board global program manager. "Unfortunately we also continue to see candidate resentment increase globally, candidates who no longer want to associate with a company because of a poor experience, which means we've still got a lot of work to do. It was great surveying candidates and starting to get a pulse on the Latin American candidate experience this year."

Along with the 32 EMEA, APAC and Latin American CandE Winners, all employers participating in this year's Candidate Experience Awards will be celebrated early in 2020 at upcoming events. Talent Board will also be releasing the full list of CandE winners by their final ranking order at those times. These regional research reports will also be released early in 2020 and this year's winners will also be sharing their transformative talent acquisition stories and how they are continuously working to improve their overall candidate experience.

The 2020 CandE benchmark research program will celebrate 10 years of elevating and promoting a quality candidate experience! The 2020 program will open in January and run through August and additional information can be accessed at: https://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards/how-to-register/.

We encourage you to join us on January 15th in sharing your best candidate experience story on social using the hashtag #CandExperienceDay2020 and help us spread the great news of a positive candidate experience. Share with your networks and help us get everyone involved in this positive mission! Go to bit.ly/CandEx2020 to learn more.

About Talent Board

Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards, founded in 2011, is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks that highlight accountability, fairness and business impact. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

