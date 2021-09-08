Talent Group Names Matthew Ripaldi CEO To Lead Next Stage Of Growth

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Group, a leading IT staffing company, announced today that it has named industry veteran Matthew J. Ripaldi Chief Executive Officer. In addition, the company completed a major rebrand to better reflect the company's identity as a provider of a full suite of recruitment services poised for continued growth.

Formed in 2018 by the combination of two leading IT staffing companies, Talent Group today manages a network of specialized delivery teams that offer a full suite of recruitment services for the IT, Life Sciences, Engineering, and Finance & Accounting sectors. Talent Group unites the power of a national team of seasoned client facing personnel, localized delivery and a global delivery center of experienced recruiters that leverage a robust network of quality candidates to help identify talent faster. Hundreds of companies have benefited from partnering with Talent Group to address their IT and professional staffing needs, from start ups to large enterprise Fortune 500 companies. Headquartered in Houston, the company operates from four main hubs and five satellite offices in the U.S., and has a global delivery center in Hyderabad, India.

Michael Babb, Managing Partner of Osceola Capital, which invested in Talent Group in 2018, said, "We are very pleased with our partnership with Talent Group and their continued success depends on the value they provide to clients. As they continue to develop as a highly valued strategic business partner we are thrilled to work with Matthew, an industry executive whose comprehensive experience will further build their business. We are excited to have Matthew lead the company and also work with him to accelerate Talent Group's M&A strategy. The rebrand reflects management's vision and bright future ahead of them as they deliver an unparalleled level of excellence across their global organization."

Matthew Ripaldi, Chief Executive Officer of Talent Group, stated, "As we continue to grow and build trust with the clients, consultants, and candidates we serve, our enhanced brand identity better represents the full range of our staffing solutions that help our clients identify and hire the best talent that adds immediate value to any organization. Our updated digital presence brings greater relevance to our industry and also accentuates the evolution of our company as we continue to experience a period of enhanced growth."

Mr. Ripaldi has over 20 years of experience within the IT Staffing and Solutions Industry. Prior to joining Talent Group, Mr. Ripaldi was CEO of professional placement firm Simon + James Group. Before that, he was Executive Vice President of IT and professional staffing firm Collabera Inc., and served in senior leadership positions with The Adecco Group and its related companies for 18 years, most recently as Senior Vice President of Modis.

The new logo, corresponding visual identity, and new URL are now live at the Company's new corporate website at www.talentgroups.com.

About Talent Group

Talent Group specializes in contract staffing but also has capabilities in permanent placement/direct hire, executive search, and managed solutions. The company identifies ideal talent from its extensive database that includes millions of qualified candidates. Talent Group's onshore delivery teams combined with their Global Delivery Center in Hyderabad, India provides a robust and streamlined recruiting service model that identifies highly qualified IT, Engineering, & Life Sciences professionals. It offers the geographic scale, industry expertise, and full-service client delivery model of a large staffing firm on a focused and personal basis to a broad range of clients, from middle market organizations up to the Fortune 500. For more information, visit www.talentgroups.com.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Osceola Capital was recently named to the 2021 Top 50 PE Firms in The Middle Market. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more.

