Talent Resources Founder Michael Heller Announces New Communications Division

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Resources, the globally recognized agency and pioneer in the digital marketing, celebrity, talent relations, and entertainment industry since its inception in 2007, has announced its new strategic communications division.

"At Talent Resources, we are constantly looking for ways to deliver high-impact results as a trusted partner for our clients while utilizing and understanding the ever-changing environment," said Michael Heller, Talent Resources Holdings President and Founder. "At the start of the pandemic, it became clear to us that the traditional public relations agency and retainer model was something that brands simply could not commit to for the foreseeable future. By having a nimble team of seasoned communications professionals, led by our VP of Communications and Strategy, Bonnie Taylor, we have the ability to amplify charged moments in the marketing calendar year, and use our entire team's expertise to offer full scope brand digital communication campaigns including ad spend, virtual interview training, and more."

The newly launched division, led by industry veteran Bonnie Taylor, offers a comprehensive suite of communication services, including media relations, celebrity and influencer amplification, executive coaching, media training, strategic public relations campaigns, press release writing and distribution, and internal communications.

"As a former TR client that has represented a multitude of brands, I've had the honor of working on influencer and celebrity campaigns with Mike Heller, Matt Kirschner and the team," said Taylor. "After coming on board just shy of two years ago, I've witnessed firsthand the impact that 2020 had on brands and organizations of all sizes, and knew we needed to step up as a trusted agency partner. I put a comprehensive plan into motion offering 360-degree approaches to support immediate and long-term marketing strategies. We truly have become a one-stop, agnostic agency that can move quickly and strategically, which is what is needed in today's marketing climate."

With clients that span an array of industries, Talent Resources is unique to its competitors as the trailblazing agency recognizes the individual needs of each client and has the ability to adapt to a variety of media landscapes in order to succeed. The agency specializes in raising brand awareness and driving traffic to generate sales, while acting as an overall extension of each client's internal marketing team.

The agency places an emphasis on the most significant sales periods in the calendar year that others may not recognize to capitalize on and utilizes these relevant moments in time to create pivotal marketing activations. The team often taps into their vast network of celebrities and influencers for support on such campaigns, to help garner additional awareness and attention.

Talent Resources also managed special projects for notable brands such as designer fashion line Neiman Marcus, plant-based, probiotic soda Culture POP, and Mellodees, a kids platform by DJ Marshmello, and more.

About Talent Resources

Talent Resources is a premier digital marketing agency that creates comprehensive strategies for brands leveraging influencers, celebrities, social media and communications. Over the years, the company has created custom, fully integrated celebrity-driven social media campaigns, utilizing celebrity relationships and extensive experience in creating brand-focused experiential events to provide clients with a powerful set of tools to amplify brand strategy.

Media Contact

Cara Zizzo

[email protected]

702.592.2234

SOURCE Talent Resources