Talent Resources Recognized by Financial Times as One of America's Fastest Growing Companies in 2023

Premier Digital Marketing Agency Shares 65% Growth Amid Global Expansion, Elevated C-Suite and New Client Additions

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Resources (TR) , a leading digital marketing and creative strategy agency, has been recognized by one of the world's leading news organizations, the Financial Times, to their America's Fastest Growing Company List for 2023 . The outlet is recognized internationally for its authority, integrity, and accuracy in providing essential global news and analysis to individuals and companies worldwide. The list which highlights the nation's top companies' annual growth success revealed on, March 28th, 2023, and can be viewed on the Financial Times website.

Financial Times vetted 7,000 public companies across 20 countries for inclusion in their yearly list showing that Talent Resources ranking highlights the agency's sustained market competitiveness throughout all verticals. Over the past five years, Talent Resources has seen overall continued success across all divisions and has seen an outstanding increase of 98.39% in gross revenue. The agency, which is based in New York and has offices in key markets throughout the country has reported a record 65% revenue growth from 2018- 2022, developed a renowned client roster, and has extended its reach to include new corporate headquarters in the UK.

Talent Resources' superior services and success has continued to surpass client expectations, allowing the company to remain ahead of the competition. The agency is at the forefront of the marketing industry, including Brand Development, Public Relations, Influencer/Celebrity Engagement, Sponsorship Opportunities, and Experiential Event Activations.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies by Financial Times," said Michael Heller, CEO and Founder of Talent Resources Collective. "The past sixteen years have been transformative in ways we cannot imagine, and receiving this accolade reinforces our success within the industry and our continued drive to grow."

"The accomplishment of being named one of America's Fastest Growing Companies reflects Talent Resources continued hard work and dedication to our clients," said Matthew Kirshner , President of Talent Resources. "We look forward to continuing to grow and receive an abundance of remarkable recognition in the years to come."

"This recognition speaks volumes for Talent Resources," said Bonnie Taylo r , Partner and Chief Communications and Strategy Officer. "Seeing where the company is now from where it was pre-covid is astronomical, and it is an honor to be recognized for the company's continued growth."

About Talent Resources:

Founded in 2007, Talent Resources is a premier digital marketing agency that provides full-service campaigns for a wide range of clients and industries. The team specializes in creating comprehensive strategies for clients through combinations of Brand Development, Public Relations, Influencer/Celebrity Engagement, Sponsorship Opportunities and Experiential Event Activations. The agency has team members across the country in key markets such as New York, Boston, and Los Angeles, as well as a new corporate office in the UK, and will continue to expand their footprint throughout 2023 and years to come.

