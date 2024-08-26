Talent Solutions Achieves Triple Crown: Named RPO Leader in North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific by Everest Group

"Our global expertise demonstrated in this Everest award showcases our ability to deliver tailored workforce solutions in diverse labor markets," said Becky Frankiewicz, ManpowerGroup Chief Commercial Officer, President, North America Region, and Talent Solutions Global Brand Leader. "This recognition reflects our commitment to driving competitive advantage for our clients through integrated solutions, advanced technologies, and data-driven insights. Thank you to our talented teams who continue to be invaluable partners to our clients in the face of economic uncertainty and fast evolving talent landscapes."

Everest Group highlighted Talent Solutions' strong vision and strategy, comprehensive expertise across the entire talent acquisition process, and forward-thinking approach as key factors in its leadership position. The company's investments in advanced labor market analytics and innovative technology solutions were also noted as strengths.

"Our Star status in EMEA is a testament to our continuous development of services tailored to market demand," Marceline Beijer, Global Brand Leader of Talent Solutions RPO, said. "In 2023, we focused on upskilling and reskilling initiatives to enable the net-zero and green transition, as well as optimizing the full talent acquisition flow with data and AI through our proprietary Sophie by ManpowerGroup℠. By combining our deep industry expertise with cutting-edge technologies, we're empowering our clients to build resilient and future-ready workforces."

Everest Group noted the impact of Talent Solutions RPO's strategic investments and regional growth.

"Talent Solutions RPO continued to strengthen its foothold across the region including UK, Western Europe, Nordics, and Eastern Europe. This deep delivery footprint, coupled with its consulting and value-added capabilities, has helped them create a differentiated offering in the market," says Arkadev "Arko" Basak, Partner, Everest Group. "Its prudent investments in the PowerSuite platform, generative AI tools, and market intelligence databases have contributed to its positioning as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 – EMEA."

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment recognized Talent Solutions' strengths across all regions:

North America:

Robust delivery capabilities bolstered by strategic investments in technology and consulting services

Deep domain expertise across industries, with a standout performance in manufacturing, professional services, and hi-tech sectors

Remarkable agility in scaling operations to meet evolving client demands

High-touch, consultative approach powered by Right Management's cutting-edge advisory services

Pioneering use of PowerSuite™ ecosystem, delivering tailored, tech-enabled solutions

EMEA:

Impressive delivery footprint complemented by unparalleled language capabilities

Exceptional flexibility in crafting solutions for diverse market needs

Forward-thinking approach in developing industry-specific solutions for BFSI, defense, and life sciences

Comprehensive expertise spanning blue-collar and white-collar roles across key industries

Groundbreaking initiatives like Green Academies, demonstrating commitment to upskilling/reskilling workforce in green jobs to meet future workforce needs

Asia Pacific:

Expansive on-ground presence strategically combining onshore and shared service centers

Unmatched adaptability in navigating the region's complex and varied market landscapes

Specialized domain knowledge in high-demand sectors like hi-tech, energy, and professional services

Holistic consultative approach delivering high-impact, value-added services

Significant technological investments, including Sophie, enhancing data-driven decision-making

Clients highlighted Talent Solutions' domain expertise, flexibility, and consultative approach as key strengths, underscoring the company's ability to deliver high-impact, customized solutions.

Talent Solutions continues to invest in its proprietary technology ecosystem, PowerSuite™, which integrates various solutions including Rapid Recruit for high-volume hiring, IntelliReach for business intelligence, and Sophie, an integrated labor market database. These tools, combined with the company's global expertise, position Talent Solutions as a strategic partner to help address immediate talent challenges and set organizations up for long-term success.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a comprehensive evaluation framework based on an assessment of delivery capabilities across seven key dimensions — market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investment, and delivery footprint.

