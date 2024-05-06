Talenti® Announces "Raise the Jar" Campaign with Bradley Cooper

Much like Talenti is raising the experience for gelato and sorbetto, there are few people who elevate their craft like Cooper. Cooper brings his charming wit to life by starring in the Talenti "Raise the Jar" advertisements.

"My family and I have been fans of Talenti for years," said Cooper, Talenti Brand Ambassador. "It has now become our go-to indulgent dessert, so to be invited into their family has been a true pleasure!"

"We were thrilled to partner with Bradley Cooper on the new Raise the Jar campaign. He brings a unique element of charm and humor to Talenti that we enjoyed witnessing on set," said Lisa Vortsman, Chief Marketing Officer, U.S. Ice Cream at Unilever. "All of the Talenti gelato and sorbetto recipes have a unique twist that makes them taste as delicious as they look, and there is no one better suited to tell Talenti's story than Bradley Cooper."

The Talenti "Raise the Jar" campaign features top items from the #1 best-selling gelato and sorbetto brand in the U.S. The advertisements spotlight the deliciously smooth and creamy Alphonso Mango Sorbetto and the layered indulgence of Salted Caramel Truffle Gelato Layers. Crafted with 100% natural ingredients, Talenti gelatos and sorbettos are available in grocers and retail stores nationwide.

"The Raise the Jar campaign marks a major milestone for the Talenti brand and its position for growth," said Peter ter Kulve, President, Ice Cream at Unilever. "With the recent news of Ice Cream regaining the #1 position in the US market, the future is bright for Talenti and the full Ice Cream portfolio."

About Talenti®

Talenti ® Gelato & Sorbetto is crafted for taste – using only the highest quality ingredients sourced from around the world, and using a slow-cooking process that's so unmistakable – it's "Clearly Talenti." It's with this unique focus on real ingredients and craftsmanship that the brand has grown from a small gelateria in 2003 to the best-selling gelato in the United States. Packaged in recyclable and reusable containers, Talenti is not only the difference you can see, but the one you can taste.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

