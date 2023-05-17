TALENTLESS COLLABORATES WITH HOTEL COLLECTION

News provided by

Hotel Collection

17 May, 2023, 17:29 ET

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talentless, a fashion brand founded by Scott Disick, and Hotel Collection, a luxury lifestyle and scenting brand, team up for a collaboration that combines fashion and fragrance. Aiming to create a unique and elevated experience for customers of both brands, the Talentless x Hotel Collection collaboration features a limited-edition line of comfortwear that centers around the idea of a luxury lifestyle.

Continue Reading
Talentless x Hotel Collection's Exclusive Scent Collection Inspired by 'The Setai' in Miami Beach
Talentless x Hotel Collection's Exclusive Scent Collection Inspired by 'The Setai' in Miami Beach
Talentless x Hotel Collection Lifestyle Collection
Talentless x Hotel Collection Lifestyle Collection

This exclusive line includes three sets of hoodies inspired by the sophistication and luxury of the Hotel Collection brand while featuring unique design elements and high-quality materials that reflect Talentless's fashion-forward aesthetic. In addition to the clothing line, Hotel Collection has created a signature scent exclusively for Talentless, which is inspired by the distinct aroma of Scott Disick's favorite hotel "The Setai'' in Miami Beach.

The Talentless x Hotel Collection hoodies and scenting products transform customers to feel as though they are part of an exclusive club that values high-quality fashion, luxury scenting, and an overall lavish lifestyle. Inspired by Luxury Hotels from Around the world.

The limited-edition Talentless x Hotel Collection line launches May 18th with a presale on HotelCollection.com

For press inquiries or more information about Talentless x Hotel Collection, please contact Helena Kevorkian [email protected]

About Talentless: Talentless has made it a priority to deliver premium fabrications built into pieces that serve everlasting staples. Consistently elevating minimalist silhouettes while maintaining their fit, fabric, and quality standards, Talentless strives to make fashion less complicated by bridging the gap between luxury and lived-in comfort. While always pushing forward, they continue to reinvest in paying attention to what matters and why they started the company in the first place.

About Hotel Collection: Hotel Collection is a lifestyle brand that brings a 5-star experience to your home. Their line of hotel-inspired scents will capture each of your senses and transport you to your favorite destination. Their products are people, pet, plant, and furniture friendly while being vegan-formulated and sustainably sourced. The products are 100% non-toxic, 100% free of all parabens, and hypoallergenic!

SOURCE Hotel Collection

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.